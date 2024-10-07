Titan.ium Platform Brings Cloud Native Technology to 4G Networks

Diameter signaling controller integrates advanced 5G technologies, modernizes 4G infrastructure

LOWELL, Mass., Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan.ium Platform today announced the availability of its cloud-native Diameter Signaling Controller (DSC) , which integrates with 5G networks and helps Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and IP interconnect service providers to increase automation, along with reliability, while reducing their operating expenses (OPEX).



The DSC is aimed at Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and IP interconnect service providers with multi-generational networks, particularly those looking to modernize their 4G infrastructure and integrate with advanced 5G technologies.

“The introduction of DSC on the Titan.ium platform brings 4G networks closer to state-of-the-art cloud-native technology,” said Bruno Lacoste, CEO, Titan.ium. “The new DSC provides operators with a centralized solution that integrates advanced technologies across all network generations. This is the first step towards 4G/5G interworking, with Titan.ium DSC and Binding Support Function (BSF) playing key roles in this objective.”

Built to handle the rapid expansion of diameter signaling networks, DSC efficiently centralizes routing, traffic management, and load balancing across IP multimedia subsystem (IMS) networks as well as the LTE (Long-Term Evolution) fourth-generation (4G) of mobile networks.

Advanced features and capabilities include:

Session binding that ensures correct routing and consistency;

Topology hiding to enhance network security;

Message modification for reconciling incompatible data formats.



The DSC is available through a tiered licensing model based on transaction usage, with both perpetual and subscription options that include Core Support services from Titan.ium.

To learn how Titan.ium’s DSC can support operators in enhancing their network operations, register for the webinar on November 19, Enhancing Network Connectivity & Security with Cloud-Native Diameter Signaling Controller .

About Titan.ium Platform

Titan.ium Platform is a leader in signaling, routing, subscriber data management, and security software and services. Our solutions, which are deployed in more than 80 countries by over 180 companies, including eight of the world’s top 10 communications service providers and all of the top five, are a testament to our industry leadership. Titan.ium supports any network, domain, signaling protocol, and infrastructure with advanced routing capabilities and a unified end-user experience. For more information, please visit https://titaniumplatform.com .

