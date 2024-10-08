GLOBE AND MAIL NAMES DR. PHONE FIX TO 6TH ANNUAL RANKING OF CANADA’S TOP GROWTH COMPANIES FOR SECOND CONSECUTIVE YEAR

Dr. Phone Fix Logo Dr. Phone Fix Store Opening EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2022

We’re proud to be ranked two years in a row on Canada’s premier business list of growth companies.” — Founder/CEO, Piyush Sawhney

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the second consecutive year, Dr. Phone Fix, a multiple award winner, has been recognized by The Globe and Mail as Canada’s Fastest Growing Company in Technology and Cell Phone Repairs featured on its 6th Annual Ranking of Canada’s Top Growth Companies.Dr. Phone Fix founder and CEO Piyush Sawhney says, "We’re proud to be ranked, two years in a row, on Canada’s premier business list of growth companies. We feel truly grateful for the Globe’s recognition of our explosive growth. Our success is rooted in our passion for exceptional customer service. Cell phones are a scientific marvel and have become the most important technological invention of modern times. We are pleased to provide award winning service and the best price to Canadians in the communities we serve.”He added, “This honour is a result of the support of our thousands of loyal customers who trust us to provide them with outstanding service and the best competitive prices anywhere in Canada, as well as our incredible team of hard working, highly skilled employees who are passionate about customer service.”Canada’s Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019. It aims to bring the accomplishments of innovative businesses in Canada to the forefront. In order to qualify for this voluntary program companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill requirements. In total 417 companies earned a spot on this year’s rankings.The full list of 2024 Globe and Mail winners along with editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list is online here - https://www.theglobeandmail.com/business/rob-magazine/ Dr. Phone Fix has been opening new stores at the rate on average of one every three weeks and is Canada’s largest privately owned cell phone repair and resell company. It has 35 stores in 23 cities in four provinces and has a goal of 125 stores by 2030.“Our annual ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies reflects the sector-spanning ingenuity of this country’s entrepreneurs and corporate leaders,” says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine.“And we think it’s important to tell their stories, to help inspire the next generation of up-and-comers across the country.""The Globe and Mail congratulates this year's Canada's Top Growing Companies' winners for achieving exceptional growth and resilience in facing business challenges," says Andrew Saunders, CEO of The Globe and Mail.“It is a testament to dedication, strategic vision, and innovative drive.”About the Globe and Mail.The Globe and Mail is Canada’s foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.2 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.9 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.About Dr. Phone FixDr. Phone Fix is a multiple award-winning, eco-friendly, customer-centric growth leader in Canada’s billion-dollar cell phone and electronics repair and resell industry. Founded in 2019 in Edmonton, Alberta, it is Canada’s largest privately owned company in the sector, and it is the second largest seller of certified pre-owned phones . It has been opening one new store every three weeks and now has 35 locations in 23 cities across four provinces with plans for 125 stores by 2030. Dr. Phone Fix is a nominee, finalist, or winner of 78 awards. It is an Apple Independent Repair Provider and a Samsung Authorized Service Partner and a partner of the top non-profit battery recycler, Call2Recycle. It has 24,000 verified positive online reviews and a 4.9 Star Google rating.

