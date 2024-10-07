Great US Treasure Hunt Returns October 15

The Great US Treasure Hunt clue book with ten coins. Five will be hidden east and five west of the Mississippi, in ten different states, five different time zones. Clue books begin mailing October 15. Hunt president Jeff Kessler displays a sample coin at Philosophers Rock in Zilker Park, Austin, Texas, to show the type of location where coins will be hidden in the Great US Treasure Hunt. Head puzzle creator David Steele of The Great US Treasure Hunt. Clues will be solved using basic puzzle-solving talent, with no special CIA-level skills required. Ten coins will be hidden, five east and five west of the Mississippi. At least two coins will be hidden in both Pacific and Atlantic Ocean states, Great Lakes and Gulf Coast states, and in five different time zones. Past winners Anthony and Margo Kneisser discover tiny angel wings which were hidden in the first Great US Treasure Hunt at Santa Fe, NM; this year, challenge coins will be hidden in ten states.

Ten Coins Hidden in Ten States, $10,000 in Prizes

With coins hidden in ten different states, this will be our biggest hunt yet.” — Jeff Kessler

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Great US Treasure Hunt, a real-life adventure that launched in 2020 and has delivered over $45,000 in prize money to winners in its first two hunts, returns with clues in a comic book format on October 15.

The Hunt will hide ten challenge coins in public places across five time zones in the United States, with the exact locations revealed by players solving puzzles in the clue book available on the organizers’ website.

“Each coin will earn the player or team who finds it at least $1,000,” said Hunt president Jeff Kessler. “As with our two previous hunts, Great US Treasure Hunt coins will be hidden, not buried, in safe public places. This time, ten different states are in play.”

With the recent end to the decades-long French treasure hunt “the Golden Owl”, the upcoming Jon Collins-Black’s “The Treasure Inside” adventure, and at least a dozen active armchair treasure hunts across the U.S., interest in real-life treasure hunts is on the upswing. A Netflix series detailing the events of the Forrest Fenn treasure hunt, which ended a decade after it started, will air this winter, according to series insiders.

The Great US Treasure Hunt creative director David Steele promises that, as with their other hunts, players will not have to wait years or even months for their riches. “Our puzzles are not impossible to solve,” Steele promises. “Our goal is to deliver a fun experience for an individual, family, or team, that doesn’t take years to figure out. We tip our hats to puzzle creators that can weave complex tales that go on for years or decades, but we believe treasure hunters actually want to find the treasure in a reasonable amount of time.”

Hunt president Kessler agrees, and adds “With coins hidden in ten different states, this will be our biggest hunt yet, and the most widespread.”

Kessler and Steele explained that Great US Treasure Hunt players will solve clues that appear in a comic book that mails October 15, with ten two-page spreads consisting of both text and illustrations. Comic book artist Allen Carter (“Damn Tourists!”) was brought in for several of the lighthearted illustrations, which still lead to serious treasure.

As in Hunts which ended in 2021 and 2022, Great US Treasure Hunt coins will be hidden, not buried, in public places, so no metal detectors or shovels are required. Puzzle solutions will lead to a precise location where players will find the coin.

Coins are hidden in at least two Pacific Ocean states, at least two Atlantic Ocean states, at least two Gulf Coast and Great Lakes states, at least two state capitals, and only two of the coin states border each other. Either Alaska or Hawaii is guaranteed to be a coin state.

Past Hunts have ended with winners finding coins in Las Vegas, Washington DC, Austin, Orange County CA, Nashville, Boise, Santa Fe, Asheville, and Milwaukee.

A person who solves a puzzle with a location hundreds or even thousands of miles away can partner with a Finder who retrieves the coin to split the winnings. Full details are at The Great US Treasure Hunt website.

Organizers do not want the Hunt to drag on. “If there are any undiscovered coins on Christmas Day,” Steele commented, “we’ll start giving clues to the unsolved puzzles either on our website or YouTube channel.”

“We’re already planning our 2025 Hunt,” Kessler added. “So we need to have all the coins found and prizes awarded by March or April.”

Any time a coin is found, organizers say they will reveal the precise location and which puzzle in the book led to that coin. They will also explain exactly how the puzzle was solved, either on their website or YouTube channel.

Clue books are available exclusively at The Great US Treasure Hunt site for $30 each, which includes mailing costs to anywhere in the United States. Books will be mailed October 15, and will be available until the last coin is found.



Great US Treasure Hunt Promotional Short 34 seconds

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.