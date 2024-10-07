Orezone Confirms Bomboré Permit to Remain Valid

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX: ORE, OTCQX: ORZCF) (the “Company” or “Orezone”) confirms that the Bomboré mining permit is valid, and that the government of Burkina Faso has no intention to withdraw or revoke the Bomboré mining permit.



On October 5, 2024, the President of Burkina Faso, President Traore, spoke on Radio Burkina about several topics including corruption, transport, agriculture and mining. Importantly, with respect to security, the President spoke about the significant progress that has been made regaining territory lost to terrorist groups in the north and east of Burkina Faso, and he sees further progress by the end of 2025.

Following the radio broadcast, there has been concerns in the mining sector about the government possibly withdrawing mining permits.

The Company has been in contact with the government and they have clearly stated that the comments with respect to the potential withdrawal of mining permits was meant only with respect to those companies operating in violation of the laws of Burkina Faso. Companies operating in compliance with the laws of Burkina Faso, which includes Orezone and many other mining companies, will not have their mining permits withdrawn or revoked.

About Orezone Gold Corporation

Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX: ORE OTCQX: ORZCF) is a West African gold producer engaged in mining, developing, and exploring its flagship Bomboré Gold Mine in Burkina Faso. The Bomboré mine achieved commercial production on its oxide operations on December 1, 2022, and is now focused on its staged hard rock expansion that is expected to materially increase annual and life-of-mine gold production from the processing of hard rock mineral reserves. Orezone is led by an experienced team focused on social responsibility and sustainability with a proven track record in project construction and operations, financings, capital markets and M&A.

The technical report entitled Bomboré Phase II Expansion, Definitive Feasibility Study is available on SEDAR+ and the Company’s website.

