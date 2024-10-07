Bybit Expands Ecosystem Token Pools with SUI on Launchpool

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bybit , the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is proud to announce the expansion of its Launchpool platform with the introduction of ecosystem token pools. Building on the success of earlier integrations such as Mantle, Bybit Launchpool now supports the SUI pool, marking a significant step towards broader ecosystem support and offering more targeted opportunities for token holders.



This new initiative reflects Bybit’s long-term commitment to fostering blockchain ecosystems. The inclusion of SUI as Bybit’s first-ever ecosystem native token pool comes at a time of positive development for the project, aiming to give users greater flexibility and aligning with the needs of the SUI ecosystem.

"We believe that a healthy ecosystem and high-quality projects are key drivers for attracting new users and propelling industry growth. As an open platform with six years of stable operation, Bybit will continue to strengthen collaboration with ecosystem partners, offering mutual support and driving joint development,” said Emily Bao, Head of Spot and Web3 at Bybit. “This approach is reflected in our recent token listing strategy—Bybit was one of the first exchanges to support TON ecosystem tokens and among the earliest to enable deposits, withdrawals, and trading of PYUSD on the Solana network. Recently, with the strong development of the SUI ecosystem, we quickly listed the NAVI protocol, a leading project in the SUI ecosystem, and introduced staking for the SUI token pool on our Launchpool. This marks Bybit’s first mining pool beyond the Mantle ecosystem native tokens, and SUI is just the beginning. Moving forward, we will introduce more ecosystem token pools based on project characteristics and ecosystem development, empowering ecosystem growth."

Bybit remains committed to offering a diverse and rewarding experience to users through its Launchpool platform, which will continue to evolve with the needs of blockchain ecosystems.

