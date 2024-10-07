30-Year Business Apexgraphix Converts to Minuteman Press Franchise in Columbia, SC

Apexgraphix Owner John Runy Retires at 82, Sells Business to Ken Holloway to Ensure Easy Transition

COLUMBIA, S.C., Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apexgraphix, which has served Columbia businesses for 30 years, has been sold by retiring owner John Runy to Ken Holloway. Moving forward, Apexgraphix will operate as Minuteman Press in Columbia. All staff members have been retained and the business remains located at 1415 Gervais St., Columbia, SC 29201.



On selling the business, John Runy shares, “I am now 82-years-old and decided it was simply time to retire. Ken Holloway is the perfect fit for this shop and the transition has been easy. I can assure my customers that they will get the same level of service and my employees will be treated well with Ken as the new owner of the business.”

On buying the business, Ken Holloway says, “The transition could not have gone better. John Runy is 82-years-old and he is one of the sharpest, kindest people I’ve met. He has been truly invested in my success and I am humbled to carry his legacy forward. We will continue the great tradition of providing the best customer service in Columbia. We have retained all of the current staff of Apexgraphix and our clients are excited about the investments we are making in bringing them new products and services.”





Columbia, SC Minuteman Press Franchise Owner Ken Holloway (left) and Retiring Apexgraphix Owner John Runy (right).

“My advice to other sellers is to try it out and see if a new owner fits. Minuteman Press found the right fit for us. I felt very comfortable selling the business to Ken and working with Dave Walton and the team at Minuteman Press. I am now able to retire knowing my customers and employees are being well-served by the new ownership.” -John Runy, Retiring Owner, Apexgraphix (now Minuteman Press, Columbia, SC)

Building & Selling the Business

John summarizes the history of Apexgraphix: “I retired from the U.S. Army and started as another printing franchise. I then expanded as the first digital color print shop in Downtown Columbia.” After building the business for 30 years, it was time for John to secure his exit strategy.

He shares, “I was contacted by Minuteman Press and decided to respond to them. After meeting with Regional VP Dave Walton, I knew I was dealing with a professional and trustworthy group. The fact that this was a non-commission sale made me feel that this was a relatively easy way to sell the business.”

Buying the Business – Why Minuteman Press?

Ken Holloway has been part of the Minuteman Press franchise family since January of 2023 when he purchased his first location in Myrtle Beach. Ken shares, “I have been very pleased with my first Minuteman Press in Myrtle Beach and all of the support I have received from Dave Walton. Dave and I talk regularly and he knows I am looking to grow with Minuteman Press. He has been invested in our partnership.”

For Ken, buying Apexgraphix and opening Minuteman Press in Columbia was the perfect opportunity to expand his footprint while also coming back to Columbia. He says, “My wife and I both graduated from the University of South Carolina and lived in Columbia for many years. This shop is bigger than my first location and has amazing growth potential.”

Ken continues, “I have bought 12 businesses in my career. It is always about the timing and making sure you have the funds to move fast. Dave Walton understood the great potential of this location and encouraged me to move swiftly to complete the purchase.”

“A business is always about the people first. I knew that with John’s character and how great the shop looked that the team was going to reflect his core values of professionalism, quality, and service. I am proud to say that they do.” -Ken Holloway, Owner, Minuteman Press, Columbia, SC (formerly Apexgraphix)

Quick Hits – Ken Holloway

Career Background: “In addition to Minuteman Press in Columbia and Myrtle Beach, I currently own two automotive parts franchises and two independent diesel truck service centers. My son has worked for me in those businesses and now runs the day-to-day operations for me.”

Training & Support: “Dave and our local field reps Clay and Val have helped tremendously. Their ability to train and support our staff and respond quickly to questions has been a huge help that reduces stress and makes for a smooth transition.”

Minuteman Press Core Values & Support:

“I have owned three other franchises and by far Minuteman Press is the best. The capped royalty says a lot about the Titus Family and their character. The support from my field team – Dave, Val, and Clay – is outstanding. They are always willing to help and quick to answer my questions.

The support from MPIHQ also reflects the core values of Minuteman Press International. Whether I have questions about equipment, marketing, Google, FLEX, IT, etc., I can always count on an expert on the other end of the phone who genuinely wants to help.

Lastly, I can’t wait for the 2025 World Expo in Vegas! I am looking forward to meeting all of the great people and owners who are part of the Minuteman Press family.”

Minuteman Press in Columbia is located at 1415 Gervais St., Columbia, SC 29201. For more information, visit https://minuteman.com/us/locations/sc/columbia/

Learn more about #1 rated Minuteman Press franchise opportunities and read Minuteman Press franchise reviews at https://minutemanpressfranchise.com

To learn about selling your printing business through Minuteman Press at no cost or broker fees to you, visit https://sellyourprintingbusiness.com

Media Contact:

Minuteman Press International

Chris Biscuiti, 631-249-1370

cbiscuiti@mpihq.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/79a6c36d-0187-46d7-bc94-1ba5207ce9ba

Columbia SC Photo - Ken Holloway and John Runy Columbia, SC Minuteman Press Franchise Owner Ken Holloway (left) and Retiring Apexgraphix Owner John Runy (right).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.