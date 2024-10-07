2024 “Thirty Under 30” Award Winners Announced by Questex’s Hotel Management

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Hotel Management announces the annual “Thirty Under 30” list, showcasing rising stars in the hospitality industry.



Each year, Hotel Management opens its call for nominations to the greater industry in order to capture true rising talent that deserves widespread recognition for their dedication to the field. Nominees must be 29 years old or younger as of Dec. 31, 2024, currently work at any level in a hotel field (operations, management, ownership, technology, asset management, consulting, training, sales & marketing), have completed a significant project for his or her hotel or organization and be recognized by leaders of his or her own hotel or organization as an emerging leader.

This year, more than 75 nominations were received, and 30 professionals were chosen by Hotel Management’s senior editorial staff for their dedication and outstanding achievements. They are:

Brody Aarhaus, Regional Director of Business Development, Hotel Equities Claire Bixler, Director of Housekeeping, Omni Louisville Hotel Justin Braunsweiger, Area Director of Finance, Crescent Hotels and Resorts Cameron Carlson, Marketing Manager, National Hospitality Services, Hotel Equities Claire Caviglia, Director of Housekeeping, Charlestowne Hotels Emily Crawford, Corporate Sales Manager, Sandpiper Hospitality Danielle Diersing, Senior Manager, Product Experience & Prototypes, Hilton Sierra Dills, General Manager, Resort Operations, Worldmark Leavenworth Blake Epstein, Vendor Relations Specialist, McKibbon Hospitality Olivia Franklin, Event & Wedding Manager, JW Marriott Grand Rapids Bridgette Giakas, Social Media Consultant, Driftwood Hospitality Management Dylan Gmeiner, Marketing Consultant, BWH Hotels Blake Heiman, Vice President of Development, TGC Group Lily Hernandez, General Manager, Holiday Inn Express & Suites of Limerick (Pa.) Rylie Johnson, Director - Business Development & Strategic Partnerships, HRI Hospitality Gibran Kafal, Food & Beverage Guest Relations Manager, Wequassett Resort & Golf Club Sarah Keim, Director of Sales, OTO Development / AC Hotel Spartanburg Veronica Kelsey, Associate Restaurant & Bar Marketing Manager, First Hospitality Amy Leach, Director of Sales & Marketing, GF Hotels & Resorts Saim Malik, Area Director of Finance, Atrium Hospitality Andre Mallet, Assistant Front Office Manager, The Jefferson Washington DC Matt McCarthy, Director of Business Development, Concord Hospitality Kashaf Momin, Manager, Responsible Sourcing & Sustainability, Hilton Supply Management Miraj Patel, Chairman, AAHOA Meredith Pittman, Manager of Marketing & Digital Strategy, Remington Hospitality - Texas Carlie Russell, Strategic Operations Manager, Spire Hospitality - Texas Ayesha Saddiqa, General Manager, HEI Hotels & Resorts Josie Strang, Vice President - Acquisitions & Business Development, Davidson Hospitality Group Karlee Tanel, Corporate Director of Marketing, Tandem Hospitality Group Meghan Williams, Human Resources Manager, Waldorf Astoria Park City

“Hotel Management is proud to present a dynamic group of young hospitality professionals in our annual Thirty Under 30 class,” said Jennifer Glatt, Hotel Management Editor-in-Chief and Content Director for Questex Hospitality. “They are redefining the industry with their creativity and zeal for the industry and raising the bar for excellence in hospitality.”

The 2024 Thirty Under 30 winners are featured online and in the October issue of Hotel Management. Visit https://www.hotelmanagement.net/openings/hotel-managements-2024-thirty-under-30 to learn more.

Hotel Management’s 2024 “Thirty Under 30” Awards are sponsored by DIRECTV HOSPITALITY.

