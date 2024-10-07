Submit Release
News Search

There were 971 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,489 in the last 365 days.

Juvenile Injured in Dirt Bike Crash

CONTACT:
CO Rachael Stocker
603-744-5470
October 5, 2024

Freedom, NH – On Saturday October 5, shortly after 12:30 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified that a juvenile was injured while operating a dirt bike on a private property in Freedom. The operator was attempting to take a sharp left-hand turn when the dirt bike jackknifed, causing the operator to roll over the handlebars. Members from the Freedom Fire Department, Carroll County Sherriff Department and Action Ambulance responded. The operator was taken by ambulance to the Memorial Hospital in North Conway where he was treated for a left wrist injury.

The operator was properly equipped wearing both a helmet and eye protection. The crash and injury were likely a result of a combination of inexperience and an improper turn. The Fish and Game Department would like to remind OHRV enthusiasts that even when properly equipped, accidents can result in injuries and care should always be taken when operating a motorized recreational vehicle.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Juvenile Injured in Dirt Bike Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more