Vantage Expands Availability of Its Industry-Leading Retail Media Orchestration Platform

TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage , the orchestration layer for retail and commerce media, today announced that its comprehensive retail media platform – which was previously available in limited release – will now be available to all retailers looking to enhance their retail media businesses. The Vantage platform allows retail partners to unlock high-margin revenue opportunities and drive growth in today’s fast-evolving media landscape.



Vantage serves as the orchestration layer that unifies teams across the retailer, simplifies workflows, and integrates siloed technology systems. By addressing long-standing challenges in the retail media space, the platform enables retailers to scale efficiently and optimize their media operations. Vantage also empowers brand and retail teams by providing real-time sales and market insights, supporting better decision-making and action across various marketing channels, on-site, offsite, and in-store.

"Retail media is not just the latest fad in the industry; it's an opportunity to transform the relationship between retailers and their vendor partners. Today’s leading retailers have a new data-led business model," said Aran Hamilton, CEO of Vantage. “Vantage helps retailers launch and scale retail media networks to their full potential. This isn’t just a technology play. Vantage’s orchestration layer integrates the teams and the technologies that are often disjointed and fragmented.”

Vantage is powering the launch of Orange Access, the new analytics, insight and advertising platform for The Home Depot’s retail media network, Orange Apron Media. The Vantage platform allows advertisers and Orange Apron Media associates to seamlessly plan, activate, and optimize their campaigns through a single, intuitive interface. With advanced insights and real-time reporting features, Orange Access allows advertisers to efficiently manage campaigns and gain critical business intelligence, streamlining the entire ad buying and optimization process.

“Collaborating with Vantage has allowed us to be the first in the industry to streamline all of the work of all of our teams into one platform,” said Melanie Babcock, The Home Depot’s vp for Orange Apron Media and Monetization. “With Vantage’s help, we have re-envisioned our tech stack and integrated all of our tools. Vantage empowers The Home Depot to scale our retail media business, meet advertiser needs, drive excellence in our media operations and deliver significant results.”

In a strategic move to drive its continued growth, Vantage recently appointed retail media veteran Drew Cashmore as Head of Strategy, bringing invaluable expertise to the team and reinforcing its leadership in the retail media industry.

Vantage will also be at this year’s Advertising Week, where they will participate in a panel titled " Unlocking Best-in-Class Service, Scale, & Experience in Retail Media .” Hamilton will join Melanie Babcock, The Home Depot’s vp for Orange Apron Media and Monetization, and Andreas Reiffen of Pentaleap to discuss how innovative partnerships are reshaping the retail media landscape. The panel takes place on Monday, October 7 at 4:10 pm ET at the Insights Stage.

To connect with Vantage at Advertising Week or learn more about how their platform can support your retail media business, please email Ken@gotvantage.com.

About Vantage

Vantage is the orchestration platform for retail and commerce media, helping enterprise retailers unify onsite, offsite, and in-store media assets. With offices in Toronto, Atlanta, Austin and Melbourne, Vantage is working with some of the world’s top retailers to rapidly launch and scale their retail media networks, enabling seamless integration of technologies and unifying cross-functional teams. For more information, visit www.gotVantage.com .

