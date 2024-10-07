Inspirato Announces CFO Transition and Appoints Three New Members to Board of Directors

DENVER, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspirato Incorporated (“Inspirato” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ISPO), the premier luxury vacation club, today announced the promotion of Michael Arthur to Chief Financial Officer. Robert Kaiden, the current CFO, has planned to transition out of the role effective November 8, 2024. The Company also named three new members to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Arthur joined Inspirato in February 2023 and has served as Senior Vice President of Finance, overseeing Corporate Finance, FP&A and Treasury. Prior to Inspirato, he spent more than 10 years in finance, accounting, and corporate strategy roles at PwC and VF Corporation. He will replace current CFO, Robert Kaiden, effective November 8, 2024.

“We are immensely grateful to Robert for his leadership and contributions during a critical period for Inspirato,” said Payam Zamani, Chairman and CEO of Inspirato. “Robert’s financial stewardship helped us navigate a pivotal period and seize new opportunities. Looking forward, I’m excited to shape the next chapter of Inspirato with Michael stepping into the CFO role.”

Mr. Zamani added, “We are also thrilled to welcome three new members to our board. Inspirato will benefit from their diversity of thought and experience as we aim to capitalize on the opportunities ahead of us.”

“I’m incredibly proud of what the team has accomplished during my time at Inspirato,” said current CFO Robert Kaiden. “Over the past two years, we have worked tirelessly to reshape the Company’s finances and operations. With our improved financial position following One Planet Group’s $10 million investment, our streamlined capital structure, as well as my confidence in Inspirato’s future under the strategic direction of Payam, I’ve decided now is the perfect time to step away and transition to Michael as CFO. Michael has been pivotal to our success over the past two years and I’m fully confident he will continue to thrive in this new leadership role.”

In addition to Mr. Zamani taking over as the Chairman of the Board of Directors, in the third quarter, the Company appointed three new members to its Board of Directors, including current Inspirato President David Kallery. The other two new members joining Inspirato’s Board of Directors include:

Julie Wainwright , Founder and former CEO of The RealReal, a publicly traded, innovative online marketplace for authenticated luxury consignment. Julie is a seasoned e-commerce entrepreneur with deep expertise and a proven track record of building and scaling successful ventures. She is also currently the co-founder and CEO of Ahara, a medical weight loss and personalized nutrition company.

, Founder and former CEO of The RealReal, a publicly traded, innovative online marketplace for authenticated luxury consignment. Julie is a seasoned e-commerce entrepreneur with deep expertise and a proven track record of building and scaling successful ventures. She is also currently the co-founder and CEO of Ahara, a medical weight loss and personalized nutrition company. May Samali, Founder & CEO of Human Leadership Lab, a global professional leadership development firm. May brings over a decade of expertise in corporate law, technology entrepreneurship, and executive coaching, and will provide valuable guidance as Inspirato continues to elevate its member experiences and expand its global footprint.

About Inspirato

Inspirato (NASDAQ: ISPO) is a members-only luxury vacation club that provides exclusive access to a portfolio of curated vacation options, delivered through an innovative model designed to ensure the service, certainty, and value that discerning customers demand. The Inspirato portfolio includes exclusive luxury vacation homes, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners, and custom travel experiences. For more information, visit www.inspirato.com and follow @inspirato on Instagram, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

