Pax8 Names Oguo Atuanya Corporate Vice President of Vendor Experience

DENVER, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the leading cloud commerce marketplace, today announced the appointment of Oguo Atuanya as Corporate Vice President of Vendor Experience. In this role, Atuanya will oversee all vendor relationships by providing leadership, direction, and resource stewardship to drive vendor success globally for Pax8 and our partner community. Atuanya will report to Nick Heddy, President of Pax8.

“We are thrilled to have Oguo, a tenured industry veteran, lead our Vendor Experience team at Pax8,” said Heddy. “With hundreds of vendors and growing in the Pax8 Marketplace, our vendor partnerships are so important to fuel the services and stacks our partners offer to SMBs. Oguo’s extensive experience with partner solution sales across the globe will be instrumental in enhancing our vendor relationships, driving increased revenue for partners, and continuing to make Pax8 the favorite marketplace for champions of small business.”

Atuanya has served as General Manager (GM) in several capacities at Microsoft, including leading Global Scale and Service Partners, and Intelligent Edge and Devices in EMEA. In his most recent role at Microsoft, Atuanya was the GM for Americas Corporate and Partner Solution Sales where he built and led a new co-sell organization to drive AI, data and security growth and gain share in the Small Medium Corporate space.

“I am very excited to join this innovative and unique organization that has built an excellent reputation for transforming the channel ecosystem through the Pax8 Marketplace, services, and support,” said Atuanya. “I have watched Pax8 champion small business and drive partner growth over the years, and I am eager to contribute to the teams’ continued success.”

About Pax8

Pax8 is the technology marketplace of the future, linking partners, vendors, and small to midsized businesses (SMBs) through AI-powered insights and comprehensive product support. With a global partner ecosystem of over 35,000 managed service providers, Pax8 empowers SMBs worldwide by providing software and services that unlock their growth potential and enhance their security. Committed to innovating cloud commerce at scale, Pax8 drives customer acquisition and solution consumption across its entire ecosystem.

