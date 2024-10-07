Godfread, Nelson offer guidance for residents impacted by weekend wildfires

BISMARCK, N.D. – In the wake of wildfires over the weekend affecting parts of North Dakota, Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread and State Fire Marshal Doug Nelson are reminding residents of the necessary steps to protect themselves and their property during the recovery process.

“The wildfires parts of our state saw were heartbreaking. If your property faced damage because of the fires, understanding your coverage and taking the right steps can help minimize loss and headaches during the claims process,” said Godfread. “I’d also like to thank the first responders and those battling these fires. As of 2023, approximately 92% of firefighters are volunteers. These dedicated public servants are working hard to protect life, limb and property, and we appreciate their efforts.”

Nelson emphasized the importance of prioritizing safety before returning to any fire-damaged property. "The aftermath of a wildfire can present significant hazards. It's essential that residents understand these risks and take precautions to protect themselves and their families."

Nelson advises residents wait for clearance from local authorities before returning to their property. He notes that residents should be cautious when entering damaged structures and inspect for any signs of structural weaknesses. Property owners should also check utilities to ensure gas lines or electrical wiring have not been compromised.

If it's safe to enter, open doors and windows to ventilate your home and clear out any lingering smoke. However, be cautious if there are lingering odors of gas or other hazardous fumes.

Godfread offers the following steps to those impacted by wildfires:

Report any damage to your insurance company as soon as possible. Standard homeowners and renters insurance policies cover fire and smoke damage.

Document damage both inside and outside your property prior to making repairs, and create a detailed inventory of damaged belongings. Your insurance company can request proof of ownership, so having receipts or proof of purchase can help the process.

Secure your property to mitigate any further damage, such as covering holes or broken windows.

Understand Additional Living Expense coverage, which may cover hotel stays or meals if your home is uninhabitable due to damage.

Godfread also urges consumers to review their insurance policies to ensure that the appropriate coverage is in place for natural disasters like wildfires.

Consumers with questions or issues about their claim or coverage are encouraged to contact the North Dakota Insurance Department at (701)328-2440 or by visiting insurance.nd.gov.

Members of the Office of the State Fire Marshal are assisting local departments and authorities with investigations and recovery efforts.

