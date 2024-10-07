Blockchain Life 2024 in Dubai: A Legendary Gathering of Market Insiders Ahead of the Bull Run
EINPresswire.com/ -- On October 22-23, the legendary Blockchain Life 2024 forum will take place in Dubai. Over 10,000 participants from 120 countries will come together for the crypto event of the year to share insider information on the eve of Bull Run 2025.
Esteemed speakers will provide expert market analysis, laying the groundwork for the market’s growth.
Confirmed figures include:
CEO Tether - Paolo Ardoino
Co-Founder Animoca Brands - Yat Siu
CEO Ledger - Pascal Gauthier
CEO Cardano Foundation - Frederik Gregaard
CEO Dubai Blockchain Center - Dr. Marwan Alzarouni
Co-Founder Litecoin Foundation - Xinxi Wang
CEO Vechain - Sunny Lu
CEO of dYdX Foundation - Charles d'Haussy
Founder Listing.Help, Jets Capital - Sergei Khitrov
Founder DWF Labs - Andrei Grachev
Co-Founder Tezos - Arthur Breitman
CEO Trust Wallet - Eowyn Chen
Co-Founder Osmosis Labs - Sunny Aggarwal
Co-Founder of Sui (Mysten Labs) - Kostas Chalkias
Head of Investments at Maelstrom Fund - Akshat Vaidya
Founder Notcoin - Sasha Plotvinov
Co-Founder, CEO Celestia Labs - Mustafa Al-Bassam
Google Cloud - Tiago Henriques
Program Lead MetaMask - Zied Brini
In addition to an impressive lineup of speakers, Blockchain Life 2024 offers unprecedented networking opportunities. With a premium audience of high quality, behind-the-scenes discussions will be rich in insights and lead to extremely valuable connections.
Just two days at Blockchain Life 2024 can surpass a year of fruitful work.
The forum is coming soon. Purchase your tickets with a 10% discount using promo code KDWire10.
https://blockchain-life.com
Maria De
In addition to an impressive lineup of speakers, Blockchain Life 2024 offers unprecedented networking opportunities. With a premium audience of high quality, behind-the-scenes discussions will be rich in insights and lead to extremely valuable connections.
Just two days at Blockchain Life 2024 can surpass a year of fruitful work.
