Blockchain Life 2024 in Dubai: A Legendary Gathering of Market Insiders Ahead of the Bull Run

Blockchain Life 2024 Dubai - The Crypto Event of the Year

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On October 22-23, the legendary Blockchain Life 2024 forum will take place in Dubai. Over 10,000 participants from 120 countries will come together for the crypto event of the year to share insider information on the eve of Bull Run 2025.Esteemed speakers will provide expert market analysis, laying the groundwork for the market’s growth.Confirmed figures include:CEO Tether - Paolo ArdoinoCo-Founder Animoca Brands - Yat SiuCEO Ledger - Pascal GauthierCEO Cardano Foundation - Frederik GregaardCEO Dubai Blockchain Center - Dr. Marwan AlzarouniCo-Founder Litecoin Foundation - Xinxi WangCEO Vechain - Sunny LuCEO of dYdX Foundation - Charles d'HaussyFounder Listing.Help, Jets Capital - Sergei KhitrovFounder DWF Labs - Andrei GrachevCo-Founder Tezos - Arthur BreitmanCEO Trust Wallet - Eowyn ChenCo-Founder Osmosis Labs - Sunny AggarwalCo-Founder of Sui (Mysten Labs) - Kostas ChalkiasHead of Investments at Maelstrom Fund - Akshat VaidyaFounder Notcoin - Sasha PlotvinovCo-Founder, CEO Celestia Labs - Mustafa Al-BassamGoogle Cloud - Tiago HenriquesProgram Lead MetaMask - Zied BriniIn addition to an impressive lineup of speakers, Blockchain Life 2024 offers unprecedented networking opportunities. With a premium audience of high quality, behind-the-scenes discussions will be rich in insights and lead to extremely valuable connections.Just two days at Blockchain Life 2024 can surpass a year of fruitful work.The forum is coming soon. Purchase your tickets with a 10% discount using promo code KDWire10.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.