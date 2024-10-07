Route 92 Medical Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Q’Apel Medical

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Route 92 Medical, Inc., a privately held medical technology company dedicated to improving outcomes for patients undergoing neurovascular intervention, today filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Q’Apel Medical alleging infringement of five U.S. patents held by Route 92 Medical, which protect the Tenzing® delivery catheter. The complaint was filed October 7, 2024, in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware.

“Route 92 Medical has reinvented neurovascular intervention. Our growing sales are a testament to the superiority of our solutions,” said Tony Chou, CEO of Route 92 Medical. “In light of our success, it’s not surprising that other companies have looked for ways to emulate the customer-preferred features of the Tenzing delivery catheter and other Route 92 Medical products. Yet, with more than 100 patents protecting our innovations worldwide, we want to make clear that we will vigorously defend our intellectual property.”

Tenzing delivery catheters, first used clinically in 2019, are currently protected by a global portfolio of patents including 23 U.S. patents. These catheters offer a unique tapered tip designed to significantly reduce ledge effect and to provide atraumatic tracking in the neurovasculature, enabling consistent navigation to reach targeted locations in the brain without the use of a microcatheter. The Tenzing delivery catheters are available in three sizes and are designed to be delivered together with Route 92 Medical’s HiPoint® and FreeClimb® catheters as part of seamless systems, thereby enhancing the effectiveness of neurovascular procedures. These devices have been evaluated in ten independent, peer-reviewed studies across multiple vessel sizes and device lengths.

Route 92 Medical’s continued innovation depends upon its ability to protect its products globally. The company continues to expand its patent portfolio as it innovates and has recently secured additional patents covering products in its Monopoint® family, including its Tenzing delivery catheters. As part of its ongoing innovation program, Route 92 Medical recently completed enrollment in an extensive clinical investigation of the Tenzing delivery catheter as part of its Monopoint Reperfusion System. The company’s 250-patient SUMMIT MAX clinical trial (NCT05018650) was designed to study the safety and efficacy of a “super-bore” aspiration catheter with at least an 0.088 inch inner diameter for the treatment of a large vessel occlusion, the cause of many acute ischemic strokes. The prospective, randomized, controlled, interventional clinical trial was designed to compare the safety and efficacy of the HiPoint 88 reperfusion catheter paired with Tenzing 8 delivery catheter with another large-bore reperfusion system.

About Route 92 Medical, Inc.

Route 92 Medical is on a mission to improve outcomes for patients undergoing neurovascular intervention through cutting-edge engineering and innovative product design. Founded by physicians, the company collaborates with leading neurovascular clinicians to solve the biggest challenges in neurointervention and deliver meaningful, differentiated solutions that promote clinical success. For more information, visit www.r92m.com or follow the company on LinkedIn .

For media: Gwen Gordon Gwen Gordon PR Gwen@gwengordonpr.com

