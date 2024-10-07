Facial Injectable Market Set to Boom, Reaching US$ 33.63 Billion, With Growing 12.6% CAGR Forecast Period 2024-2032

Facial Injectable Market

Technological advancements and the rising use of social media have resulted in growing awareness and acceptance of facial injectables among men.

Facial injectables are being used in a wide range of applications, including facial line correction, lip augmentation, facelift, acne scar treatment, and lipoatrophy treatment. ” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Our market report on facial injectables has been prepared using advanced methodologies and research techniques to help businesses make strategic business decisions.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐢𝐧𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐚 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲. 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐢𝐧𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐔𝐒𝐃 11.60 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2023 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐨 𝐔𝐒𝐃 33.63 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2032. 𝐈𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐞𝐱𝐡𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 12.6% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2024 𝐭𝐨 2032.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:Facial injectables, also known as dermal fillers, are substances injected into the skin to enhance facial features and reduce aging signs. They are used to make up for the decreased amount of collagen in the skin, which leads to skin laxity and loss of volume. Getting dermal fillers can add volume to sagging skin and help smoothen wrinkles and creases on the face. Also, these fillers are used to plump up lips and cheeks and make the facial features more symmetrical.There are several types of dermal fillers, including hyaluronic acid, calcium hydroxyapatite, poly-l-lactic acid, and polymethylmethacrylate. Hyaluronic acid, a naturally occurring acid in the skin, adds volume to the skin and keeps it hydrated. Calcium hydroxyapatite and poly-l-lactic acid are used for deeper wrinkles, whereas polymethylmethacrylate gives skin volume and keeps it firm. With rising disposable income and growing affordability of cosmetics procedures, the facial injectable market demand is projected to rise.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:• The market for facial injectables is projected to reach USD 33.63 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.6% from 2024 to 2032.• Facial injectables are being widely used to enhance facial aesthetics by reducing wrinkles, adding volume, and rejuvenating skin.• The facial injectable market segmentation is primarily based on product, application, end-use, and region.• The key regions covered in the research report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬:• Allergan Aesthetics (AbbVie)• BIOPLUS CO., LTD.• Bioxis Pharmaceuticals• GALDERMA• Ipsen Pharma• Merz Pharma• Medytox• Prollenium Medical Technologies• SINCLAIR PLASTIC SURGERY• Teoxane.are some of the facial injectable market key players.These players are making significant investments in research & development initiatives to improve their product offerings. Also, they are adopting several strategic initiatives to expand their global presence.𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞:• In August 2023, Maypharm CO, Ltd announced the launch of METOOFILL, a hyaluronic acid dermal filler with advanced second-generation technology. The introduction of the new dermal filler sets new standards in cosmetic innovation.• In October 2022, Prollenium Group acquired SoftFil to improve its product portfolio with advanced medical devices and dermal fillers. The new acquisition emphasizes Prollenium’s focus on innovation in aesthetic medicine.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬:Minimally Invasive Cosmetic Procedures: The growing demand for cosmetic procedures and minimally invasive or noninvasive surgeries is driving the facial injectable market growth. Consumers are increasingly opting for procedures like botulinum toxin and dermal fillers to get more youthful appearances.Increasing FDA Approvals: The growing rate of FDA approvals is another factor propelling the market demand. FDA approvals improve consumer confidence in the efficacy and safety of new products, resulting in increased adoption of cosmetic products like facial injectables.𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:Growing Acceptance: With the rising prevalence of social media and advances in technology, the awareness and acceptance of facial injectables among men has increased. This, in turn, is having a favorable impact on the facial injectable market share.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:North America: North America dominated the market for facial injectables in 2023. This is primarily due to the increasing number of procedures being performed in the region. More individuals in North America are opting for nonsurgical treatments and procedures to enhance facial features and address signs of aging.Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR in the facial injectable market from 2024 to 2032. The region’s demand is propelled by an expanding aging population opting for cosmetic enhancements. Besides, the growing disposable incomes and booming beauty industry further propel the regional market expansion.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐩𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:By Product Outlook:• Collagen & PMMA Microspheres• Botulinum Toxin Type A• Hyaluronic Acid (HA)• Calcium Hydroxylapatite (CaHA)• Poly-L-lactic Acid (PLLA)• OthersBy Application Outlook:• Facial Line Correction• Lip Augmentation• Face Lift• Acne Scar Treatment• Lipoatrophy Treatment• OthersBy End-Use Outlook:• MedSpa• Dermatology Clinics• HospitalsBy Regional Outlook:• North Americao USo Canada• Europeo Germanyo Franceo UKo Italyo Spaino Netherlandso Russiao Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao Malaysiao South Koreao Indonesiao Australiao Vietnamo Rest of Asia Pacific• Middle East & Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo South Africao Rest of Middle East & Africa• Latin Americao Mexicoo Brazilo Argentinao Rest of Latin America𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐏𝐌𝐑'𝐬 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐃𝐢𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬: 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 12.6% 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐇𝐢𝐭 𝐔𝐒𝐃 33.63 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2032 | 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:Brain Tumor Diagnosis and Therapeutics Market:Flexible Paper Packaging Market:X-Ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market:Blood Plasma Market:Audiology Devices Market:𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 & 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐈𝐧𝐜:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.