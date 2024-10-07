Alternative Ventures LLC Secures Exclusive $96M Distribution Agreement with DXD Distributors for It's Brand PRESS'D

Partnership Aims to Revolutionize Product Reach and Enhance Market Presence Across Key Sectors

Santa Ana, California, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternative Ventures has signed a groundbreaking exclusive distribution agreement with DXD Distributors, a branch of D2D Distributors NY, for its innovative product, “Press’d.” Launched just seven months ago, Press’d has quickly established itself in the counter-culture market, with monthly revenue soaring from $600,000 to an impressive $4 million.



This agreement reinforces Alternative Ventures' leadership in the alkaloid product industry. DXD Distributors will hold nationwide distribution rights for the next two years, ensuring a guaranteed minimum revenue of $4 million per month.



Projected revenue for the two-year period is expected to reach significant milestones, averaging upwards of $25-35 million per month by the end of the term agreement.



Seth Bargas Marketing Director Alternative Ventures LLC Seth at itspressd.com Mehul Shah Founder D2D Distributors sales at dxddistro.com

