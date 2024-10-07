Duos Edge AI Partners with Accu-Tech To Deploy Edge Data Centers

Duos Edge AI and Accu-Tech collaborate to fast-track the rollout of edge computing infrastructure across the U.S.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (“Duos” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DUOT), through its operating subsidiary Duos Edge AI, Inc . (“Duos Edge AI”), a provider of adaptive, versatile and streamlined Edge Data Center (“EDC”) solutions tailored to meet evolving needs in any environment, today announced a strategic partnership with Accu-Tech to accelerate the deployment of edge computing infrastructure across the United States. This collaboration brings together industry leaders to support the rapid expansion of edge computing capabilities, addressing the growing demand for low-latency data processing and improved connectivity in underserved markets.





Doug Recker, president of Duos Edge AI, states, "This partnership with Accu-Tech marks a significant milestone in our mission to bring cutting-edge computing capabilities to underserved communities. By combining our innovative Edge Data Center solutions with Accu-Tech's distribution network, we're poised to accelerate the deployment of critical edge computing resources across the nation."

The partnership comes at a crucial time as the demand for edge computing continues to surge. With the edge computing market expected to reach $43.4 billion by 2027, growing at a compound annual rate of 37.4%, this collaboration positions Duos Edge AI to capitalize on the increasing need for distributed IT infrastructure. Chuck Ferry, CEO of Duos, adds, "This strategic partnership aligns perfectly with our vision to transform local communities through advanced technology infrastructure. By partnering with industry leaders like Accu-Tech, we're not only enhancing our deployment capabilities but also ensuring the highest standards of reliability and efficiency for our Edge Data Centers."

"We're excited to partner with Duos Edge AI to drive the production and deployment of edge data centers across the U.S.," said Kristen Sanderson, Director Data Center Infrastructure Solutions of Accu-Tech. "Our expertise in delivering data center infrastructure solutions aligns perfectly with Duos' mission to bring cutting-edge technology to underserved communities. Together, we will accelerate the rollout of critical edge computing resources, ensuring reliable, scalable solutions for industries nationwide."

Duos Edge AI's partnership with Accu-Tech brings scalable, efficient edge computing solutions to diverse industries across the U.S. Accu-Tech's experience in the data center market ensures reliable installation and support, allowing businesses to overcome latency challenges. Together, Duos Edge AI and Accu-Tech are expanding into underserved markets, with their first edge data center deployments planned for Q4 2024. This collaboration will strategically increase Duos Edge AI’s reach, ensuring that key markets benefit from advanced technology solutions for optimized performance and connectivity.

About Duos Edge AI, Inc.

Duos Edge AI, Inc. is a subsidiary of Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT). Duos Edge AI's mission is to bring advanced technology to underserved communities, particularly in education, healthcare and rural industries, by deploying high-powered edge computing solutions that minimize latency and optimize performance. Duos Edge AI specializes in high-function Edge Data Center (“EDC”) solutions tailored to meet evolving needs in any environment. By focusing on providing scalable IT resources that seamlessly integrate with existing infrastructure, its solutions expand capabilities at the network edge, ensuring data uptime onsite services. With the ability to provide 100 kW+ per cabinet, rapid 90-day deployment, and continuous 24/7 data services, Duos Edge AI aims to position its edge data centers within 12 miles of end users or devices, significantly closer than traditional data centers. This approach enables timely processing of massive amounts of data for applications requiring real-time response and supporting current and future technologies without large capital investments. For more information, visit www.duosedge.ai .

About Accu-Tech

Accu-Tech is a national distributor of Voice, Data, AV, Wireless and Security solutions. Since 1984, Accu-Tech has delivered complete and integrated solutions for a variety of verticals and applications. Accu-Tech’s specialized experience in the Data Center market extends to solution design and selection, installation support, and customized logistics for Co-Lo, MTDC, Edge, and other applications. Accu-Tech is committed to ensuring Data Centers, and all customers, receive the innovative, future-ready, and customized solutions they require. Partnering with Accu-Tech provides customers with the peace-of-mind that the systems installed in their facilities will be high-performance and reliable. Visit www.accu-tech.com for more information.

About Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT), based in Jacksonville, Florida, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Duos Technologies, Inc., Duos Edge AI, Inc., and Duos Energy Corporation, designs, develops, deploys and operates intelligent technology solutions for Machine Vision and Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) applications including real-time analysis of fast-moving vehicles, Edge Data Centers and power consulting. For more information, visit www.duostech.com and www.duosedge.ai .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things, our plans, strategies and prospects -- both business and financial. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "will," "may," "intend," "estimated" and "potential," among others. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents that we file from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements attributable to Duos Technologies Group, Inc. or a person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.

