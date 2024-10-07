VisiConsult and Glimpse Partner to Launch a High-Resolution, Seconds-Long Full-Cell Scanning Capability for the Battery Industry

The partnership makes available the world's highest throughput computed tomography scanner custom-built for the cylindrical cell industry

STOCKELSDORF, Germany and BOSTON, USA, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VisiConsult, a leader in X-ray inspection technology, and Glimpse, a leader in X-ray-powered battery Quality Management Solutions, have partnered to launch VisiConsult's VCB2, the world's highest throughput computed tomography (CT) scanner, now available for customers across the battery cylindrical cell industry.



The first-of-its-kind system was specifically designed for the cylindrical cell market and unlocks full-cell 20µm-resolution scans in seconds. VisiConsult designed VCB2 to be the first commercially available full-cell CT scanner that uses Excillum's MetalJet , the world's brightest X-ray source. When combined with Glimpse’s scan image processing technology, the VCB2 system supports all cylindrical form factors and can generate a high-resolution scan of a full battery cell every few seconds.





“We are excited to provide the global cylindrical cell market with the first ever inline 3D metrology tool. Given the challenge of operating a Gigafactory profitably, this technology will be instrumental in maximizing production yields” said Bernhard Mürkens, Head of VCbattery, a division of VisiConsult.

To turn TB per minutes of raw scans into actionable quality insights for battery producers, Glimpse has made its Quality Management Solution, the Glimpse Portal™, compatible with the VCB2 system. Glimpse will receive and install a VCB2 unit at its Boston, MA headquarters in Q2 2025, which will be used to demonstrate the breakthrough capabilities and commercial viability of the technology partnership.

"VisiConsult sets the benchmark for delivering customer-centric CT scanning systems," said Eric Moch, CEO and co-founder of Glimpse. "By having Glimpse's QMS product integrated with the VCB2 system, battery producers will gain unprecedented insights into the quality of their cells at an unprecedented scale. This will enable faster factory ramp ups, more reliable batteries, and ultimately a safer transition to an all-electric world."

The technology partnership is intended to spur manufacturing across the $65B high-growth battery cylindrical cell sector, estimated to reach $300B+ by 2032 . Driven by demand from automotive manufacturers, cell production continues to scale quickly and will require support from scalable and holistic quality control solutions.





About VisiConsult and VCbattery.

VisiConsult X-ray Systems & Solutions GmbH is a German global market leader in the field of customized and standard X-ray inspection systems for non-destructive material testing (NDT), quality assurance and process improvement with more than 25 years of expertise in image processing and industrial X-ray technology. The family-owned corporation serves a variety of markets including automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and research & science, as well as applications including additive manufacturing, castings, composites, electronics, plastics and welding. The group of companies includes the businesses and subsidiaries VCxray, VCbattery, VCcount and VC Inspection Services as well as Diondo X-ray Systems and Services with VisiConsult as majority shareholder, and hubs in the USA and India, among others. VCbattery by VisiConsult bundles the range of 3D X-ray inspection solutions for battery cells, modules and systems, covering the entire battery value chain from R&D to recycling. Our common goal is to offer intelligent end-to-end solutions for NDT – from software to system to service – and to enable our customers to make better decisions faster. www.visiconsult.de | www.vcbattery.com

Media Contact.

Birka Friedrich, Head of Marketing & Communications, b.friedrich@visiconsult.de

VisiConsult X-ray Systems & Solutions GmbH, Brandenbrooker Weg 2-4, 23617 Stockelsdorf, Germany

About Glimpse.

Glimpse, a Massachusetts-based company, builds battery quality solutions for cell producers and cell buyers to gain tight control over their battery quality across factories, teams, and time. Combining the latest hardware advancements in X-ray technologies with high-performance end-to-end software, Glimpse transforms any computed tomography (CT) scanner from a costly and complex tool into a scalable, collaborative, and cost-efficient battery Quality Management Solution. Founded in 2023 by Peter Attia, Patrick Herring, and Eric Moch, Glimpse is enabling battery quality at scale to support a safe and rapid transition to an electrified world. Visit https://glimp.se for more information.

Media Contact.

Eric Moch, CEO and Co-founder, eric@glimp.se

Glimpse, 444 Somerville Avenue, Somerville, MA, USA

