Azilen Technologies Reflects on Key Insights from TechTO and HR Technology Conference Las Vegas 2024

Driving Innovation in Generative AI and HRTech: Azilen Technologies Highlights Emerging Trends from TechTO and HRTech Conference Las Vegas

Generative AI presents immense opportunities, yet key to success lies in identifying the right use cases & often utilizing smaller models for optimal results and cost optimization during POC stage.” — Naresh Prajapati - CEO of Azilen Technologies

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Azilen Technologies celebrated a milestone month in September by hosting the TechTO event in Toronto and exhibiting at the HR Technology Conference in Las Vegas.Azilen has been a driving force in the HRTech industry for the last 15 years, pioneering innovative solutions to meet the evolving work standards. The team demonstrated its latest AI-driven HR solutions at the recent HRTech Conference, emphasizing its commitment to HR digital transformation through Generative AI, cloud and data. Azilen's competence extends beyond its engineers' technical expertise and includes a genuine commitment to solving real-world HR difficulties.Azilen is now strategically deploying Generative AI to accelerate transformation across different industries, including FinTech, retail, hospitality and many other industries. Azilen assists enterprises in reimagining traditional workflows, enabling smarter automation and insightful analytics. This rationalizes operations and develops an innovative culture in which data is used as a strategic tool to guide enterprises in making proactive, customer-centric decisions.The first event held in Canada was on the topic: ‘Generative AI: How to Make It Work for You’. The event was hosted by Azilen Technologies in collaboration with TechTO, one of the largest tech communities in Canada where investors, tech enthusiasts, and entrepreneurs gather to share their engagement with cutting-edge technologies and discuss the learnings.Azilen CEO, Naresh Prajapati, along with Saroop Bharwani, Co-Founder & CEO of Senso.ai and Jennifer Arnold, Co-Founder & CEO of Minerva AI, took the stage to share learnings from both successful and failed Generative AI implementation projects.1. Task-specific SLMs can provide superior outcomes without adding additional complexity. This tailored strategy can streamline procedures and enhance accuracy.2. As Generative AI progresses, the emphasis shifts from Large Language Models (LLMs) to smaller, task-specific models (SLMs), which provide cost savings, faster training, and superior performance for tasks.3. Integrating data strategically can help it reach its full potential, resulting in a compounding effect that promotes AI success.4. AI enables the transformation of vast amounts of data into usable insights, improving decision-making capabilities and resulting in wiser outcomes.5. Focusing on a niche market can help you achieve early success by allowing you to dominate smaller markets before broadening your reach.6. Developing an iterative mentality can help you quickly adjust to market shifts and keep your models up to date in an environment that is changing quickly.7. Conducting early testing on functionality and impact to verify use cases. This methodology optimizes efforts for success by preventing resource wastage on useless models.Departing from Canada the next event was held in Las Vegas. Azilen exhibited in the reputed HR Technology Conference Las Vegas 2024. The Conference offers HR professionals abundant inspiration, cutting-edge technology, and insightful discussions.The event started with keynotes focusing on Generative AI in HR and automation processes. The growing popularity of AI was an obvious fact, with companies exploring possibilities beyond recruitment, which included employee engagement, and DEI.1. Josh Bersin predicts that, by 2025, AI will have transformed HR by improving talent acquisition, learning platforms, and employee experience, while agentic AI will automate occupations and optimize HR systems.2. Ravin Jesuthasan of Mercer underlined the move from jobs to skills, arguing for work agility, flexible talent deployment, and the integration of human and computer capabilities, which fosters employee growth and flexibility.3. Even in the face of current obstacles, organizations that want to attract and maintain a values-driven Generation Z workforce must prioritize diversity, equity, and inclusion.4. Integrating AI into HR operations is critical for increasing productivity and developing a future-ready staff.5. HR directors should embrace generative AI to enhance employee experiences and link programs with company goals.6. Embracing human sustainability alongside AI deployment is vital for improving employee well-being and building a sense of purpose in the workplace.7. To drive growth, companies should prioritize essential strategies for effectively building and managing a global team.The insights from the TechTO and HR Technology conferences have prepared Azilen to navigate the difficulties of Generative AI and take the lead in its practical implementation, notably in HR software development and across different sectors. As organizations cope with the revolutionary power of AI, it's crucial to acknowledge that technology alone will not create sustained success, it must be accompanied by a clear vision, ethical responsibility, and a dedication to enhance human-centered experiences.About Azilen TechnologiesAzilen Technologies is a Product Engineering company, collaborates with organizations to propel their software product development journey from Idea to Implementation and to product success.From consulting to UX engineering, software design & development, test automation, DevOps, and modernization of software products, Azilen engages with product companies to build a competitive advantage with the right mix of technology skills, knowledge, and experience.Domain expertise, agile methodologies, and cross-functional teams blended in a collaborative development approach are Azilen’s vanguards of engineering, managing, monitoring, and controlling product lifecycles for startups and enterprises.Highly scalable and future-fit products that too with faster go-to-market are what the PROEngineers of Azilen deliver by letting in-house teams of product companies focus on core product expansion & growth while the Azilen team manages and supports the technology in parallel.About TechTOTechTO is the biggest tech community in Canada, linking tech enthusiasts, entrepreneurs, and investors. TechTO offers a space for individuals to gain knowledge, connect with others, and work together on current tech developments.About HR Technology ConferenceThe HR Technology Conference & Exposition is an important annual event that focuses on the convergence of human resources and technology. It brings together HR professionals, thought leaders, and vendors to discuss the most recent trends, technologies, and breakthroughs in HR technology.

