Global Multihead Weighers Market to Reach USD 343.6 Million by 2033, Driven by Versatility and Accuracy in Packaging Industry | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Germany is estimated to hold around 27% of Europe multihead weighers market in 2023. The increasing investments in R&D by manufacturers are fueling market acceleration. The market’s strong mechanical background combined with R&D is anticipated to fuel a surge in the production of automation-driven multihead weighers.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global multihead weighers market is projected to reach a valuation of USD 343.6 million by 2033, up from USD 238.9 million in 2023, according to recent industry insights. Despite a steady CAGR of 3.7%, the demand for multihead weighers continues to rise, with the top three countries expected to account for approximately 35% to 40% of global sales in 2023.



Multihead weighers, recognized for their exceptional speed, accuracy, and reliability, are widely used in industrial applications, particularly in the packaging sector. Initially designed by Japanese multinational Ishida in the 1970s, these machines have evolved significantly from their early use in weighing specific vegetables to now handling a wide variety of products, both food and non-food.

In the past two decades, multihead weighers have gained widespread adoption, becoming indispensable tools in modern packing processes. Their ability to precisely and efficiently weigh products like confectionery, snacks, cereals, and more has positioned them as vital components in the packaging industry.

By feeding products to the machine’s top, distributing them to hoppers, and using advanced computing to determine the most accurate weight combinations, multihead weighers ensure consistent, high-speed packaging.

Multihead weighers’ versatility has been a key factor driving their popularity, particularly among businesses looking to package diverse products. Whether it's filling small, fast-handling bags or large packages weighing several kilograms, multihead weighers deliver efficient results.

Furthermore, their ability to handle mix-weighing operations, combining up to eight different ingredients into a single package, makes them ideal for complex products like cereals that require careful blending of both inexpensive and premium components.

"Multihead weighers are revolutionizing the packaging industry with their precision and speed, making them a go-to solution for efficient and accurate weighing. As demand for automated packaging solutions grows, the market for multihead weighers is set to expand rapidly across various industries!" Says a Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways: Multihead Weighers Market

The global multihead weighers market experienced a sluggish CAGR of 2.3% from 2013 to 2022, with market value increasing from USD 186.8 million in 2013 to USD 230.0 million in 2022.

Germany is projected to account for 27% of the European multihead weighers market in 2023.

The United States market for multihead weighers is anticipated to create an incremental opportunity of USD 61.6 million between 2023 and 2033.

The food segment is expected to dominate, holding 90% of the market value share from 2023 to 2033.

Prominent Drivers of the Multihead Weighers Market:

Growing Demand for Packaged Food: The increasing consumer preference for convenient, packaged food products drives demand for multihead weighers, which provide accurate portioning and packaging efficiency. Rising Automation in Food Processing: As manufacturers seek to enhance production efficiency, automation technologies like multihead weighers are increasingly adopted to reduce labor costs, improve accuracy, and speed up operations. Stringent Food Safety Regulations: Regulatory standards for food safety and quality control are pushing manufacturers to invest in precise weighing solutions, such as multihead weighers, to ensure compliance and avoid contamination. Expansion of the Pharmaceutical and Cosmetics Industries: Multihead weighers are also used in non-food sectors like pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, where precision in product packaging is crucial, fueling market growth in these industries. Technological Advancements in Weighing Systems: Innovations such as smart weighing systems, integration with IoT, and improved software interfaces enhance the accuracy and functionality of multihead weighers, making them more attractive to manufacturers.



Competitive Landscape

Key competitors in the multihead weigher market are aiming to increase sales by expanding manufacturing capacity to meet rising demand. Leading businesses are pursuing merger and acquisition tactics to increase their market position, as well as developing new products to suit industry demands. They are also investing in infrastructure to better fulfill demand.

Key Players

ISHIDA CO., LTD.; YAMATO-Scale GmbH Germany; MULTIPOND Wägetechnik GmbH; PFM S.P.A.; nVenia LLC.; IMA-Ilapak; Scanvaegt Systems A/S; Dm Packaging Group S.r.l; Comek S.r.l.; Grupo Exaktapack S.L.; Multiweigh GmbH; IRTA Group; Sensograph Packaging Technology; Anhui UUPAC Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd.; Hastamat Verpackungstechnik GmbH + Co. KG; Guangdong Kenwei Intellectualized Machinery Co., Ltd.; Satyam Micro System; Emrich Packaging Macinery Pty.Ltd; Bull DOG Food Machinery; Marel Food Systems.

Recent Development

In April 2022, YAMATO-Scale GmbH Germany launched the STATS line monitor, a powerful tool to record the production information and data capture solution for multihead weighers.

In March 2022, MULTIPOND Wagetechnik GmbH launched fully automatic multihead weighers for mussels that reduce labor costs. With the new multihead weighers, up to 100 cans per minute can now be filled with mussels.

Multihead Weighers Market by Category

By Number of Heads:

Up to 10 Heads

11 Heads to 15 Heads

16 Heads to 20 Heads

More than 20 Heads

By Machine Type:

Rotary Machine

Linear Machine

By Machine Output:

Up to 70 PPM

71 PPM to 140 PPM

141 PPM to 210 PPM

More than 210 PPM

By Maximum Weight Measurement:

Up to 1000 Grams

1001 Grams to 2500 Grams

2501 Grams to 5000 Grams

More than 5000 Grams

By End Use:

Food Snacks Food Meat, Poultry, and Frozen Food Ready-to-eat Meals Fresh Produce & Salads Dairy Products Bakery & Confectionary Cereals & Grains Pet Food

Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Homecare & Cosmetics

German Translation

Der globale Markt für Mehrkopfwaagen wird laut jüngsten Brancheneinblicken bis 2033 voraussichtlich eine Bewertung von 343,6 Mio. USD erreichen, gegenüber 238,9 Mio. USD im Jahr 2023. Trotz einer stetigen CAGR von 3,7 % steigt die Nachfrage nach Mehrkopfwaagen weiter an, wobei die drei größten Länder im Jahr 2023 voraussichtlich etwa 35 bis 40 % des weltweiten Umsatzes ausmachen werden.

Mehrkopfwaagen, die für ihre außergewöhnliche Geschwindigkeit, Genauigkeit und Zuverlässigkeit bekannt sind, werden häufig in industriellen Anwendungen, insbesondere im Verpackungsbereich, eingesetzt. Diese Maschinen wurden ursprünglich in den 1970er Jahren vom japanischen multinationalen Unternehmen Ishida entwickelt und haben sich von ihrem frühen Einsatz beim Wiegen von spezifischem Gemüse bis hin zur Handhabung einer Vielzahl von Produkten, sowohl Lebensmitteln als auch Non-Food, erheblich weiterentwickelt.

In den letzten zwei Jahrzehnten haben sich Mehrkopfwaagen durchgesetzt und sind zu unverzichtbaren Werkzeugen in modernen Verpackungsprozessen geworden. Ihre Fähigkeit, Produkte wie Süßwaren, Snacks, Cerealien und mehr präzise und effizient zu wiegen, hat sie zu wichtigen Komponenten in der Verpackungsindustrie gemacht.

Durch die Zuführung der Produkte an die Oberseite der Maschine, die Verteilung auf Trichter und den Einsatz fortschrittlicher Computer zur Bestimmung der genauesten Gewichtskombinationen gewährleisten Mehrkopfwaagen eine konsistente Hochgeschwindigkeitsverpackung.

Die Vielseitigkeit von Mehrkopfwaagen war ein Schlüsselfaktor für ihre Popularität, insbesondere bei Unternehmen, die verschiedene Produkte verpacken möchten. Ob es um die Abfüllung von kleinen, schnell zu handhabenden Säcken oder großen Paketen mit einem Gewicht von mehreren Kilogramm geht, Mehrkopfwaagen liefern effiziente Ergebnisse.

Darüber hinaus sind sie aufgrund ihrer Fähigkeit, Mischwaagen durchzuführen und bis zu acht verschiedene Zutaten in einer einzigen Packung zu kombinieren, ideal für komplexe Produkte wie Cerealien, bei denen sowohl preiswerte als auch hochwertige Komponenten sorgfältig gemischt werden müssen.

"Mehrkopfwaagen revolutionieren mit ihrer Präzision und Geschwindigkeit die Verpackungsindustrie und sind damit die erste Wahl für effizientes und genaues Wiegen. Mit der wachsenden Nachfrage nach automatisierten Verpackungslösungen wird der Markt für Mehrkopfwaagen in verschiedenen Branchen schnell wachsen!" Sagt ein leitender Berater Ismail Sutaria im Bereich Verpackung bei Future Market Insights (FMI).

Wichtige Erkenntnisse: Markt für Mehrkopfwaagen

Der globale Markt für Mehrkopfwaagen verzeichnete von 2013 bis 2022 eine schleppende CAGR von 2,3 %, wobei der Marktwert von 186,8 Mio. USD im Jahr 2013 auf 230,0 Mio. USD im Jahr 2022 stieg.

Es wird prognostiziert, dass Deutschland im Jahr 2023 27 % des europäischen Marktes für Mehrkopfwaagen ausmachen wird.

Es wird erwartet, dass der US-Markt für Mehrkopfwaagen zwischen 2023 und 2033 eine zusätzliche Chance von 61,6 Mio. USD schaffen wird.

Es wird erwartet, dass das Lebensmittelsegment dominieren wird und von 2023 bis 2033 einen Marktanteil von 90 % halten wird.

Prominente Treiber des Marktes für Mehrkopfwaagen:

Wachsende Nachfrage nach verpackten Lebensmitteln: Die zunehmende Präferenz der Verbraucher für praktische, vorverpackte Lebensmittel treibt die Nachfrage nach Mehrkopfwaagen an, die eine genaue Portionierung und Verpackungseffizienz bieten. Zunehmende Automatisierung in der Lebensmittelverarbeitung: Da Hersteller versuchen, die Produktionseffizienz zu steigern, werden zunehmend Automatisierungstechnologien wie Mehrkopfwaagen eingesetzt, um die Arbeitskosten zu senken, die Genauigkeit zu verbessern und den Betrieb zu beschleunigen. Strenge Vorschriften zur Lebensmittelsicherheit: Regulatorische Standards für Lebensmittelsicherheit und Qualitätskontrolle zwingen die Hersteller dazu, in präzise Wägelösungen wie Mehrkopfwaagen zu investieren, um die Einhaltung der Vorschriften zu gewährleisten und Kontaminationen zu vermeiden. Expansion der Pharma- und Kosmetikindustrie: Mehrkopfwaagen werden auch in Non-Food-Sektoren wie Pharmazeutika und Kosmetika eingesetzt, wo Präzision bei der Produktverpackung entscheidend ist und das Marktwachstum in diesen Branchen ankurbelt. Technologische Fortschritte bei Wägesystemen: Innovationen wie intelligente Wägesysteme, Integration mit IoT und verbesserte Softwareschnittstellen verbessern die Genauigkeit und Funktionalität von Mehrkopfwaagen und machen sie für Hersteller attraktiver.



Wettbewerbslandschaft

Die wichtigsten Wettbewerber auf dem Markt für Mehrkopfwaagen zielen darauf ab, den Umsatz durch den Ausbau der Produktionskapazitäten zu steigern, um der steigenden Nachfrage gerecht zu werden. Führende Unternehmen verfolgen Fusions- und Übernahmetaktiken, um ihre Marktposition zu stärken, und entwickeln neue Produkte, um den Anforderungen der Branche gerecht zu werden. Sie investieren auch in die Infrastruktur, um die Nachfrage besser befriedigen zu können.

Hauptakteure

ISHIDA CO., LTD.; YAMATO-Scale GmbH Deutschland; MULTIPOND Wägetechnik GmbH; PFM S.P.A.; nVenia LLC.; IMA-Ilapak; Scanvaegt Systems A/S; Dm Packaging Group S.r.l; Comek S.r.l.; Grupo Exaktapack S.L.; Multiweigh GmbH; IRTA-Gruppe; Sensograph Packaging Technologie; Anhui UUPAC Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd.; Hastamat Verpackungstechnik GmbH + Co. KG; Guangdong Kenwei Intellektualisierte Maschinen Co., Ltd.; Satyam Mikrosystem; Emrich Packaging Macinery Pty.Ltd; Bull DOG Futtermaschinen; Marel Food Systems.

Jüngste Entwicklung

Im April 2022 hat die YAMATO-Scale GmbH Deutschland mit dem STATS Line Monitor ein leistungsstarkes Tool zur Erfassung der Produktionsinformationen und Datenerfassungslösung für Mehrkopfwaagen auf den Markt gebracht.

Im März 2022 hat die MULTIPOND Wagetechnik GmbH vollautomatische Mehrkopfwaagen für Muscheln auf den Markt gebracht, die die Lohnkosten senken. Mit den neuen Mehrkopfwaagen können nun bis zu 100 Dosen pro Minute mit Muscheln befüllt werden.

Markt für Mehrkopfwaagen nach Kategorie

Nach Anzahl der Köpfe:

Bis zu 10 Köpfe

11 Köpfe bis 15 Köpfe

16 Köpfe bis 20 Köpfe

Mehr als 20 Köpfe

Nach Maschinentyp:

Rotierende Maschine

Lineare Maschine

Nach Maschinenleistung:

Bis zu 70 Seiten/Min.

71 S./Min. bis 140 S./Min.

141 ppm bis 210 ppm

Mehr als 210 Seiten/Min.

Durch maximale Gewichtsmessung:

Bis zu 1000 Gramm

1001 Gramm bis 2500 Gramm

2501 Gramm bis 5000 Gramm

Mehr als 5000 Gramm

Nach Endverwendung:

Essen Snacks Essen Fleisch, Geflügel und Tiefkühlkost Fertiggerichte Frische Produkte & Salate Milchprodukte Bäckerei & Konditorei Getreide & Getreide Tiernahrung

Chemisch

Pharmazeutisch

Homecare & Kosmetik

Authored by:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

