Cybrexa Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed with First-in-Class Peptide-Drug Conjugate CBX-12 in Phase 2 Trial in Ovarian Cancer

Primary target patient population for the CBX-12 Phase 2 study is women with platinum-resistant or refractory ovarian cancer who are naïve to TOP1-targeted agents



Study initiation follows positive Phase 1 study results, which showed a 40% response rate in TOP1-naïve ovarian cancer patients, in addition to activity across five other solid tumor types and a favorable safety profile

Trial marks key milestone in driving pipeline progress with multiple Phase 2 programs planned for CBX-12 in 2025 as a monotherapy and in combination

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cybrexa Therapeutics, a clinical-stage oncology biotechnology company developing a novel class of tumor-targeting peptide-drug conjugate (PDC) therapeutics, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating CBX-12 in patients with platinum-resistant or refractory ovarian cancer. CBX-12 is a first-in-class PDC that uses Cybrexa’s proprietary alphalex™ technology to enhance the delivery of exatecan, a potent, established topoisomerase 1 (TOP1) inhibitor, directly to tumor cells while sparing healthy tissue. This trial initiation follows promising Phase 1 results, which demonstrated CBX-12’s broad activity across ovarian, breast, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), thymic, gallbladder, and colorectal cancers along with a manageable safety profile.

“Dosing the first patient marks an important milestone for the Phase 2 clinical trial in ovarian cancer and for patients facing this aggressive disease,” said Per Hellsund, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cybrexa. “CBX-12 recently demonstrated significant antitumor activity, broad application potential, and a favorable safety profile in a Phase 1 study, including encouraging response rates in TOP1-naïve ovarian and breast cancer patients. We are particularly excited about the potential for CBX-12 not only as a standalone treatment but also as a promising candidate for future combination therapies and look forward to its continued advancement in this and additional Phase 2 studies in solid tumors, which are planned for 2025.”

The Phase 2 trial is a randomized, open-label study designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of CBX-12 in women with platinum-resistant or refractory ovarian cancer at two doses: 125 mg/m2 every 21 days or 100 mg/m2 every 21 days.

Cybrexa plans an additional Phase 2 study of CBX-12 in colorectal cancer in 2025 in collaboration with the National Cancer Institute (NCI), as well as other Phase 2 studies evaluating CBX-12 as a monotherapy and in combination across a range of solid tumors. Leveraging its alphalex platform to develop multiple promising assets in oncology, Cybrexa is progressing its broader pipeline, including CBX-15, which is expected to enter the clinic in 2025 for the treatment of solid tumors using MMAE (monomethyl auristatin E) as its payload.

Unlike antibody-drug conjugates, CBX-12 does not rely on antigen expression for targeting but rather uses a pH-low insertion peptide (pHLIP ®) to selectively deliver its payload into the cytoplasm of cancer cells. Results from the Phase 1 study demonstrated that CBX-12 is well tolerated and exhibits promising activity across a range of advanced or metastatic solid tumors, highlighting the versatility of the alphalex platform and its ability to enhance the delivery of cancer therapeutics while limiting off-target effects. The Phase 1 study results were recently presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO 2024) in a poster session.

To learn more about the Phase 2 study of CBX-12, please visit ClinicalTrials.gov (NCT06315491).

About CBX-12

CBX-12 is a first-in-class peptide-drug conjugate (PDC) that utilizes Cybrexa’s proprietary alphalex™ technology to enhance delivery of exatecan to tumor cells and is composed of a pH-Low Insertion Peptide (pHLIP®), a linker, and exatecan. CBX-12 is designed to increase the efficacy and reduce the toxicity of topoisomerase 1 inhibition by delivering exatecan, a highly potent, second-generation topoisomerase 1 inhibitor, directly to the tumor cells. As an antigen-independent therapy, CBX-12 may have broad utility in patients who are not eligible for antigen-targeted therapies, including monoclonal antibodies and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), and has potential for use in combination regimens with other anti-cancer agents and immunotherapies.

About the alphalex™ Technology Platform

The Cybrexa alphalex technology is a novel antigen-independent, peptide-drug conjugate platform that enables targeted delivery of highly potent anti-cancer treatments and aims to revolutionize the standard of care in oncology. The platform consists of a pH-Low Insertion Peptide (pHLIP®), a linker, and a small molecule anti-cancer agent. pHLIP peptides are a family of pH-low insertion peptides that target acidic cell surfaces. pHLIP was developed at Yale University and the University of Rhode Island and is exclusively licensed to pHLIP, Inc., and Cybrexa is a sublicensee of pHLIP, Inc.

About Cybrexa Therapeutics

Cybrexa is a privately held clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering novel antigen-independent, tumor-targeting peptide-drug conjugate (PDC) therapeutics. The company is led by a dynamic team of highly successful life science entrepreneurs and veteran drug development scientists. Cybrexa is on a mission to create therapeutics that revolutionize the standard of care in oncology, and its robust pipeline aims to combat breast, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and a range of other tumors. Its assets are built on Cybrexa’s alphalex™ technology platform, which enables intracellular delivery of highly potent anti-cancer treatments. Cybrexa is based in New Haven, Connecticut and was founded in 2017. For more information, please visit www.cybrexa.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Investor Contact: Per Hellsund, CEO, Cybrexa Therapeutics 860-717-2731 per.hellsund@cybrexa.com Media Contact: Robin Fastenau, Scient PR robin@scientpr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.