Global Healthcare Cognitive Computing Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The healthcare cognitive computing market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $6.02 billion in 2023 to $7.47 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growing volume of healthcare data, enhanced image and pattern recognition, push for value-based healthcare, integration with electronic health records, focus on population health management, drug discovery and development.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Healthcare Cognitive Computing Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The healthcare cognitive computing market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $17.69 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to expansion of genomic medicine, integration with wearable devices, focus on mental health solutions, utilization in precision oncology, enhanced cybersecurity measures, growth of virtual health assistants.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=8585&type=smp

Growth Driver of The Healthcare Cognitive Computing Market

The increasing demand for medical devices is expected to propel the growth of the healthcare cognitive computing market going forward. Medical devices refer to a broad category of instruments, apparatus, machines, or implants specifically designed for use in the diagnosis, treatment, monitoring, or prevention of medical conditions. Integrating cognitive computing into medical devices holds great promise for advancing healthcare delivery, improving patient outcomes, remotely monitoring patients, collecting real-time data on vital signs, and optimizing the efficiency of healthcare systems.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/healthcare-cognitive-computing-global-market-report

Which Market Players Are Driving The Healthcare Cognitive Computing Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Apixio Inc., CognitiveScale, Healthcare X.0 GmbH, MedWhat Technology, Palantir Technologies Inc., Apple Inc., Google LLC, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Enterra Solutions, Saffron Technology Inc., DeepMind Technologies Limited, SparkCognition Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Wipro Limited, Marlabs LLC, SAP SE, Parametric Technology Corporation, Numenta Inc., Vicarious Systems Inc., Naka Technology Inc., Nuance Communications Incorporated, Ayasdi Inc., General Vision Inc., Health Fidelity Inc., Linguamatics Inc., Persado Inc., Suki Inc., Verint Systems Inc., Welltok Inc., Zephyr Health Inc., Zebra Medical Vision Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Healthcare Cognitive Computing Market Share Analysis?

Major companies operating in the market are focusing on innovative technologies such as machine-learning model to drive revenues in their market. A machine learning model is a mathematical representation of a system that can learn from data and make predictions or decisions without being explicitly programmed.

How Is The Global Healthcare Cognitive Computing Market Segmented?

1) By Technology: Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning, Automated Reasoning, Other Technology

2) By Deployment Mode: On-premises, Cloud-based

3) By End Use: Hospitals, Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices, Insurance, Other End uses

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Healthcare Cognitive Computing Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Healthcare Cognitive Computing Market Definition

Healthcare cognitive computing is the use of logic, language processing, machine learning, and human capabilities to solve problems and analyze data. This is used in the healthcare industry to cope with massive amounts of unstructured healthcare data, such as patient histories, diagnoses, ailments, and journal research papers.

Healthcare Cognitive Computing Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global healthcare cognitive computing market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Healthcare Cognitive Computing Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on healthcare cognitive computing market size, healthcare cognitive computing market drivers and trends, healthcare cognitive computing market major players and healthcare cognitive computing market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

