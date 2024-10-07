[At a CAGR of 12.6% ] Intelligent Parcel Locker Market Observing Growing Popularity by 2031

Intelligent Parcel Locker Market Share, Growth Opportunities and Business Strategies By 2031

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The intelligent parcel locker market size was valued at $0.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2022 to 2031. The advancements in the IT and electronics technologies have significantly improved the performance and usability of intelligent parcel locker for residential and non-residential purposes. Owing to this, consumers can easily be notified about the delivery and it can also help in tracking the product.Commonly observed components available in intelligent parcel locker market are hardware, and software. Among these, the hardware segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021. The market is further analyzed with respect to different applications in such as indoor and outdoor. Among these, outdoor segment is expected to witness a growth with high a CAGR, owing to rise in quick parcel delivery trends. And by end-user, it is based on residential and non-residential. Among these, the residential segment registered a high revenue in 2021. Furthermore, the market is mainly driven by rise in e-commerce industry and rise in number of residential and non-residential buildings. However, high initial cost of hardware constraints the intelligent parcel locker market growth.Download Updated Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A13617 Top Industry News:In 2021, North America dominated the global intelligent parcel locker market, in terms of revenue, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Moreover, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to witness grow with high CAGR, owing to growth in e-commerce industry and rapid rise in urbanization.Furthermore, businesses are launching new smart parcel lockers to sustain the competition. In addition, many key players have also adopted businesses expansion strategy to enhance their reach in different regions. For instance, in May 2020, Instabox, a Swedish logistics tech company, announced that it will expand its smart parcel lockers to two new markets in Denmark and Norway. This is being done to achieve same-day delivery service, by placing hundreds of new smart parcel lockers across the neighboring countries, Denmark and Norway.Interested in this Report? Enquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A13617 Top Players:Key companies profiled in the intelligent parcel locker market forecast report include American Locker, Cleveron, Florence Corp., Hollman Inc., KEBA AG, Luxer Corporation, Mobiikey Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Package Nexus, Parcel Port Solutions, Inc., Pitney Bowes Inc., Quadient, Renome Group, Ricoh, Shenzhen Zhilai Sci and Tech Co., Ltd, Smartbox Ecommerce solutions Pvt. Ltd., TZ Limited, and Xiamen Headleader Technology Co.Key Findings of the Study:The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging intelligent parcel locker market trends and dynamics.Depending on component, the hardware segment held the largest intelligent parcel locker market share, in terms of revenue in 2021 and the software segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.By application, outdoor segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR.By end-user industry, residential segment registered highest revenue in 2021.Asia-Pacific is projected to register highest growth rate in the coming years.The key players within the intelligent parcel locker market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand competitive outlook of the intelligent parcel locker industry.The report provides an extensive analysis of intelligent parcel locker market overview.In-depth intelligent parcel locker market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2021 and 2031.Request For Customization with This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A13617 Read More Reports From the Research:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

