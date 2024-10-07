Hospital Lighting Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

Hospital Lighting Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The hospital lighting market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $7.91 billion in 2023 to $8.44 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to energy efficiency, regulatory standards, patient-centric lighting, reduction of hospital-acquired infections, surgical precision.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Hospital Lighting Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The hospital lighting market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $11.2 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to research and development, sustainability goals, smart hospital integration, focus on cost-effectiveness, infrastructure modernization.

Growth Driver Of The Hospital Lighting Market

The rising number of surgeries is expected to boost the growth of the hospital lighting market going forward. Surgery refers to a process that is used to remove or repair a bodily component or to determine whether an illness is present. Adequate and well-designed lighting is crucial in surgical settings to provide optimal visibility for surgeons and medical staff. Proper illumination supports precision during procedures, reducing the risk of errors and improving overall surgical outcomes.

Which Market Players Are Steering The Hospital Lighting Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Acuity Brands Inc., KLS Martin Group, Eaton Corporation PLC., Hubbell Incorporated, Koninklijke Philips NV, Trilux GmbH & Co KG, Zumtobel Group, General Electric Company, Kenall Manufacturing Company, Brandon Medical Company, Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA, Signify Holding BV, Osram Licht AG, Orion Energy Systems Inc., Thorn Lighting Ltd., Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG, Skytron LLC, Epic System Corporation, Halma plc, Healthstream Inc., Infosys Limited, JVS Technologies Pvt Ltd., McKesson Corporation, Alcidion Corp., Cerner Corporation, Medworxx Solutions Inc., Change Healthcare, Healthcare Lighting Solutions, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., L.D. Kichler Co. Inc.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Hospital Lighting Market Share And Analysis?

Major companies operating in the market are focusing on product developments to sustain their position in the market. Product development refers to the process of creating, designing, and bringing a new product or service to the market.

How Is The Global Hospital Lighting Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Troffers, Surface-mounted Lights, Surgical Lamps, Other Products

2) By Technology: Fluorescent, LED, Renewable Energy, Other Technologies

3) By Application: Patient Wards and ICUs, Examination Rooms, Surgical Suites, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Hospital Lighting Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Europe was the second-largest region in the market. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Hospital Lighting Market Definition

Hospital lighting refers to the lighting used in hospitals to achieve a practical or aesthetic effect. These play an essential role in realizing health treatments and care effects: patient rehabilitation services, doctor-patient relationships, hospital operation management, and cost control.

Hospital Lighting Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global hospital lighting market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Hospital Lighting Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on hospital lighting market size, hospital lighting market drivers and trends, hospital lighting market major players and hospital lighting market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

