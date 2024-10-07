How Are Advancements in Technology Impacting the Coupled Inductor Industry?

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " Coupled Inductor Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type, by Application, by End User : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032".A coupled inductor is an emerging segment in the broader electronics industry, because of the growing need for strong power control solutions. These components, which include two or more inductors that are magnetically linked, play a critical role in lots of applications such as transformers, electric power converters, and energy storage systems. They improve energy transfer efficiency and reduce electromagnetic interference, making them essential for modern electronic devices. The demand for coupled inductors is anticipated to increase greatly as industries move toward renewable energy sources and adopt more advanced power management technologies. With technological advances, manufacturers are innovating to create compact, lightweight, and high efficiency coupled inductors suitable for an extensive variety of applications. This evolution is influenced by the need for improved energy efficiency and power management solutions. This makes it an essential part for established corporations and emerging startups.The rising demand for coupled inductors in electronicsThe global coupled inductor market is expected to grow remarkably, owing to the expanding electronics industry. Over the past two decades, nations like India, China, and Japan have seen widespread changes in the global electronics sector, thus resulting in growing the demand for semiconductors and inductors. This surge is fueled by the widespread use of consumer electronics, medical technology, and home appliances. Furthermore, substantial investments in research and development, technological advances, and automation are projected to enhance the need even more. New technologies such as the Internet of Things and artificial intelligence are influencing the sector, which is further enhancing global requirement for coupled inductors.In addition, the IT and telecom sectors have witnessed a notable rise in innovation due to growing digitalization, cloud service reliance, and upgraded IT infrastructure. The industry is benefiting from this trend, as these components enhance the efficiency and durability of hardware. Increased investments in communications and IT sectors are accelerating industry expansion, positioning coupled inductors as important components in the formation of cutting-edge technology.Request for Customization : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A35222 Vishay Intertechnology expands its inductor portfolio with new high-inductance and high-voltage optionsIn September 2024, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. introduced a major expansion of its inductor product lines, offering a wider variety of alternatives for customers to optimize cost and performance. This expansion consists of new high-inductance and high-voltage inductors, as well as more size variations to accommodate different PCB area requirements. With improved noise reduction capabilities, the extended portfolio now covers a broader spectrum of applications in telecom, industrial, and consumer markets.Vishay's new offerings include wireless charging inductors, semi-shielded and shielded drum core inductors, coupled inductors, trans inductive voltage regulator inductors, common-mode chokes, and high-current ferrite beads. Vishay is allocating funds to expand capacity of its facilities across the world. This expansion consist of current facilities at Mexico, La Laguna, as well as recently opened factories in Southeast Asia and China.Mike Husman, the Senior Vice President of Vishay's Inductor Division, stated that the expansion would launch 1,800 new SKUs across 70 different series. This move is expected to strengthen Vishay's position as the leading company in inductor technology. To summarize, the coupled inductor industry is experiencing considerable growth because of technological advances and rising demand from diverse sectors. Manufacturers are actively working to create more efficient and versatile products. These components are expected to be important in advancing energy management and enhancing the performance of electronic devices in the coming years. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

