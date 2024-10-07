Healthcare Fraud Detection Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Healthcare Fraud Detection Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, and Drivers For 2024-2033

It will grow to $10.35 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.2%.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The healthcare fraud detection market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.78 billion in 2023 to $3.6 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased cyberthreats, patient identity verification, market competition, fraudulent claim identification, increased awareness and training.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The healthcare fraud detection market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $10.35 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to regulatory changes, increasing digitalization, sophistication of fraud schemes, focus on insurance fraud, data security enhancement.

Growth Driver Of The Healthcare Fraud Detection Market

The increasing digital transformation in healthcare is expected to propel the growth of healthcare fraud detection market going forward. As healthcare processes become more digitized, the increased volume and complexity of electronic data, coupled with the integration of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning, create a fertile ground for potential fraudulent activities. Digital transformation enables real-time monitoring, streamlined data sharing, and enhanced security measures, empowering fraud detection systems to identify irregularities promptly. Additionally, the adoption of electronic health records, remote healthcare services, and electronic claims processing necessitates robust fraud detection solutions to safeguard against unauthorized access and fraudulent practices.

Who Are The Leading Competitors In The Healthcare Fraud Detection Market Share?

Key players in the market include International Business Machines Corporation, Cotiviti Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., CGI Inc., DXC Technology Company, RELX Group plc, EXL Service Holdings Inc., HCL Technologies Limited, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, Conduent Incorporated, Change Healthcare LLC, OSP Labs LLC, Codoxo Inc., Wipro Limited, Qlarant Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, LexisNexis Risk Solutions Group, Healthcare Fraud Shield LLC, Sharecare Inc., FraudLens Inc., HMS Holdings Corp., H2O.ai Inc., Pondera Solutions Inc., FRISS B.V., MultiPlan Corporation, FraudScope Inc., McKesson Corporation, FraudGuard LLC, FraudCracker LLC.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Healthcare Fraud Detection Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the healthcare fraud detection market are developing new insurance fraud detection solutions to gain a competitive edge in the market.

How Is The Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Descriptive Analytics, Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics

2) By Model: On-premise Delivery, On-demand Delivery

3) By Component: Services, Software

4) By Application: Insurance Claims Review, Payment Integrity

5) By End User: Healthcare Payers, Government Agencies, Other end-users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Healthcare Fraud Detection Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Healthcare Fraud Detection Market Definition

Healthcare fraud detection refers to a group of actions performed to stop someone from obtaining patient data or property under false pretences and involves account auditing and detective investigation. It is used to promote transparency and accountability, risk assessment by identifying data usage, detection, prevention, and management of suspicious fraud, waste, and abuse, and reduce leakage of sensitive information such as patient medical records and other credentials.

Healthcare Fraud Detection Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global healthcare fraud detection market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Healthcare Fraud Detection Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on healthcare fraud detection market size, healthcare fraud detection market drivers and trends, healthcare fraud detection market major players and healthcare fraud detection market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

