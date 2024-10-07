Global Industrial Films Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The industrial films market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $42.58 billion in 2023 to $45.14 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to cost-effectiveness, shift from rigid to flexible packaging, increased demand for barrier films, textile industry use, medical and healthcare.

The industrial films market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $57.05 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to continued industrialization, sustainable packaging, construction sector growth, agricultural applications expansion, rapid advancements in electronics.

The rise of e-commerce is expected to propel the growth of the industrial films market going forward. E-commerce, short for electronic commerce, refers to the buying and selling of goods, services, or information over the internet or other electronic networks. It involves online transactions, such as online retail, digital payment processing, and online marketplace platforms. In the e-commerce industry, industrial films play a pivotal role in packaging solutions, contributing to the efficiency and safety of product transportation. These films are utilized to create secure and protective packaging for a wide range of goods, ensuring they reach consumers in optimal condition. Industrial films provide durability, tamper-evident features, and resistance to environmental elements during shipping and handling. The use of these films in e-commerce not only enhances the protection of products but also aligns with sustainable packaging practices.

Key players in the market include Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Toyobo Co. Ltd., Eastman Chemical Company, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Berry Global Inc., SKC Co. Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Solvay SA, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Sigma Plastics Group, Muraplast d.o.o., Unitika Ltd., Jindal Films Europe Virton Sprl, Transcendia Inc., Mondi plc, Hi-Fi Industrial Film Ltd., Bogucki Folie Sp zoo, Inteplast Group Corporation, 3M Company, Avery Dennison Corporation, Bemis Company Inc., Covestro AG, Filmquest Group Inc., Uflex Ltd., Hyplast NV, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Novamont SpA, Plastipak Holdings Inc., Polifilm Group, Raven Industries Inc., Renolit Group, RKW Group, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, Saint-Gobain SA, Sealed Air Corporation, SRF Limited, Technipaq Inc., Tredegar Corporation.

Major companies collaborate and get into partnerships to strengthen their position in the market. A business strategic partnership refers to a structured affiliation between two or more commercial enterprises, typically established via one or more business agreements or contracts.

1) By Type: Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE), Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE), High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polypropylene (PP), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polyamide, Other Types

2) By Application: Coated Non-Woven Products, Dry Film Adhesives, Electronic and Battery, Barrier and Breathable, Puncture Resistant Coatings and Films

3) By End-Use Industry: Agriculture, Industrial Packaging, Construction, Medical, Transportation, Other End-Use Industries

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The industrial film is a stretch film coating material consisting of plastic that acts as a coating substrate for extrusion coating and lamination. It is used to specify the oxygen and nitrogen levels around the goods. These are the selected packaging films and materials with particular gas permeabilities that are utilized.

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Industrial Films Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on industrial films market size, industrial films market drivers and trends, industrial films market major players and industrial films market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

