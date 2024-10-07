Healthcare Companion Robots Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Healthcare Companion Robots Market Growth Analysis with Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

It will grow to $12.46 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.9%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The healthcare companion robots market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $5.17 billion in 2023 to $6.23 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to acceptance and integration, educational and therapeutic applications, improved human-robot interaction, labor shortages in healthcare, reducing human-to-human contact.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Healthcare Companion Robots Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The healthcare companion robots market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $12.46 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to advancements in robotics and ai, personalized healthcare services, mental health awareness, enhanced rehabilitation support, cost-efficiency.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Healthcare Companion Robots Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=8225&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Healthcare Companion Robots Market

Increasing demand in medical procedures is expected to drive the growth of the healthcare companion robots market. Medical procedures refer to the various actions, interventions, or techniques performed by healthcare professionals to diagnose, treat, manage, or prevent diseases and medical conditions. These robots are designed to assist healthcare professionals during procedures, provide emotional support to patients, and aid in post-procedural care.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/healthcare-companion-robots-global-market-report

Which Market Players Are Steering The Healthcare Companion Robots Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Blue Frog Robotics SAS, ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Intuition Robotics Ltd., inGen Dynamics Inc., Intelligent System Co. Ltd., No Isolation AS, Luvozo Inc., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Shanghai DFRobot Co. Ltd., Hanson Robotics Limited, Ubtech Robotics Corp. Ltd., Emotix Inc., Jibo Inc., Aeolus Robotics Inc., Sego Robotics Inc., Anthouse Technology Co. Ltd., Pawly Inc., Shenzhen SmartPaw Pet Product Co. Ltd., SYBO TECH Singapore Pte. Ltd., Stanley Black & Decker Inc., Catalia Health Inc., Care Coach Inc., Catalix Ltd., Diligent Robotics Inc., F&P Robotics AG, Giraff Technologies AB, Hasbro Inc., Hstar Technologies Company Ltd., Leka SAS.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Healthcare Companion Robots Market Size?

Major companies operating in the healthcare companion robots are focused on introducing new innovative products such ElliQ to sustain their position in the market. ElliQ, a new AI device optimized for empathy, will either solve the problem of senior isolation or fling us into the dystopic abyss.

How Is The Global Healthcare Companion Robots Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Animal-like Robots, Humanoid Robots

2) By Age Group: Children, Adult, Geriatric

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Healthcare Companion Robots Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Healthcare Companion Robots Market Definition

Healthcare companion robots refer to automated robots that perform pre-programmed automated tasks to enhance patient productivity and safety. These robots provide emotional support and companionship for the disabled people, children, and elderly. The healthcare companion robots engage with patients, improve therapy adherence and deliver personalized care.

Healthcare Companion Robots Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global healthcare companion robots market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Healthcare Companion Robots Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on healthcare companion robots market size, healthcare companion robots market drivers and trends and healthcare companion robots market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Robot Assisted Endoscope Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/robot-assisted-endoscope-global-market-report

Robot Cars And Trucks Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/robot-cars-and-trucks-global-market-report

Robot End-Effector Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/robot-end-effector-global-market-report

What Does the Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.