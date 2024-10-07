Global Instrument Landing System Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Instrument Landing System Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The instrument landing system market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.7 billion in 2023 to $1.82 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to aviation safety improvements, regulatory compliance requirements, global air traffic growth, advancements in radio navigation, airport modernization projects, improved all-weather operations, military and civilian aviation integration.

The instrument landing system market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.33 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to reduction in landing delays, next-generation air traffic management, implementation of precision approach path indicators (papi), adoption of ground-based augmentation systems (gbas), global expansion of low-cost carriers, demand for sustainable aviation, enhanced cybersecurity measures.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=7938&type=smp

The increasing air traffic is expected to propel the growth of the instrument landing system market going forward. Air traffic is the number of aircraft traveling in the air at one time. Due to reduced COVID-19 restrictions and the increased affordability of air travel, more people are traveling by air as compared to previous years. The increased air traffic increases the need for safer landings, which can be ensured by instrument landing systems. Therefore, the increasing air traffic drives the instrument landing system market forward.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/instrument-landing-system-global-market-report

Key players in the market include Thales Group, Collins Aerospace, Honeywell International Inc., Universal Avionics Systems Corporation, Calzoni SRL, ADB Safegate BVBA, Multi Electric Manufacturing Inc., Airport Lighting Specialists, ATG Airports Limited, Astronics Corporation, Saab AB, Advanced Navigation & Positioning Corporation, Systems Interface Limited, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. KG, NEC Corporation, Indra Navia AS, API Technologies Corp., Liberty Airport Systems Inc., Azimut JSC, BAE Systems plc, Cobham plc, AUBO Robotics, Frequentis AG, Harris Corporation, Intelcan Technosystems Inc., Leonardo S.p.A., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Company, Rockwell Collins Inc.

Major companies operating in the instrument landing system market are adopting strategic partnerships and collaborations to jointly modernize airport infrastructure by manufacturing various sets of instrument landing systems for airports. Such partnerships refer to the contract between different organizations, including government bodies, research and development institutes, and industry players, to develop and improve ILS technology. These collaborations aim to enhance the safety and efficiency of air travel by improving the accuracy and reliability of ILS systems.

1) By Type: Category I, Category II, Category III

2) By Technology: light-Emitting Diode (LEDs), Incandescent Lamps

3) By Application: Civil Airport, Military Airport

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Instrument Landing System Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

An instrument landing system is a precision landing aid that uses two radio beams that together provide pilots with precise vertical and horizontal guidance while landing the aircraft. The localizer beam provides azimuth guidance, while the glideslope beam provides data for vertical descent.

