Global Immune Health Supplements Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Immune Health Supplements Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $110.16 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%.” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The immune health supplements market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $61.24 billion in 2023 to $68.47 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased health consciousness, epidemic and pandemic events, rising aging population, consumer education, e-commerce growth.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Immune Health Supplements Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The immune health supplements market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $110.16 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to ongoing public health concerns, advanced nutraceutical research, personalized nutrition trends, global health and wellness trends, digital health platforms, collaborations for product development.

Growth Driver of The Immune Health Supplements Market

The rise of e-commerce and online shopping is expected to propel the growth of immune health supplements market going forward. These platforms provide convenient access to a diverse range of products, enabling global reach and facilitating informed consumer decisions through detailed information and reviews. E-commerce supports various promotional strategies, subscription models, and direct-to-consumer approaches, enhancing customer engagement and loyalty. The 24/7 availability, personalized recommendations, and educational content on these platforms contribute to sustained market growth by making immune health supplements easily accessible and appealing to a broader consumer base.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Immune Health Supplements Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Bayer AG, Abbott Laboratories, Amway Corporation, C H Boehringer Sohn AG & Co, Danone SA, Glanbia plc, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Himalaya Wellness Company, Nestle SA, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, The Nature's Bounty Co., Unilever plc, Bio-Tech Pharmacal Inc., BioGaia AB, Biothera Pharmaceuticals Inc., Country Life LLC, Daflorn Ltd., Douglas Laboratories, EuroPharma Inc., Garden of Life LLC, Jarrow Formulas Inc., Metagenics Inc., Nature's Plus Inc., Nordic Naturals Inc., Nutraceutical Corporation, Pure Encapsulations Inc., Solgar Inc., Source Naturals Inc., Thorne Research Inc.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Immune Health Supplements Market Share Analysis?

Major companies operating in the immune health supplements market are developing new products using nanotechnology to strengthen their position in the market. Nanotechnology is a branch of science and technology that involves the manipulation and control of matter on an extremely small scale, typically at the nanometer level.

How Is The Global Immune Health Supplements Market Segmented?

1) By Ingredients Type: Vitamins, Minerals, Herbal Botanical Extracts, Probiotics, Amino Acids, Omega 3 - Fatty Acids

2) By Form: Soft Gels Or Capsules, Tablets, Powder, Liquid, Other Forms

3) By Source Type: Plant-Based, Animal-Based

4) By Distribution Channel: Pharmacies and Drug Stores, Hypermarket or Supermarket, Online Stores, Speciality Stores, Other Distribution Channels

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Immune Health Supplements Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Immune Health Supplements Market Definition

Immune health supplements refer to products that boost immune system and reduce risk of getting sick. Additionally, they frequently advise that taking the supplements will fasten the healing process if unwell. Products like immune health supplements and powders provide benefits for both users and manufacturers. Powders are less susceptible to deterioration over time, require fewer additives, and can store more of the active component than other formulations.

Immune Health Supplements Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global immune health supplements market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Immune Health Supplements Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on immune health supplements market size, immune health supplements market drivers and trends, immune health supplements market major players and immune health supplements market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

