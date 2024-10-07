Game-Based Learning Market Size Reach USD 79.9 Billion by 2032

Game-Based Learning

The increase in smartphone penetration and improved internet access in countries around the world continues to raise expectations for game-based learning system

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global game-based learning market size generated $16.2 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $79.9 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 17.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers an in-depth analysis of changing market trends, key segments, competitive scenarios, value chains, and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. This research provides detailed guidance to market players, investors, stakeholders, and startups in devising strategies for achieving long-term growth and gaining a competitive edge across the global market. Game-based learning refers to the borrowing of certain gaming principles and applying them to real-life settings to engage users. The motivational psychology involved in game-based learning allows students to engage with educational materials playfully and dynamically. Game-based learning sector often connects technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), internet of things (IoT), and AI, VR and AR to provide insights that would foster an efficient education system.Covid-19 Scenario:1. Many educational institutions and learning institutes needed to shift their operations online, owing to lockdown restrictions implemented by governments during the COVID-19 pandemic. This led to an increase in the development and adoption of game-based learning models worldwide.2. With the emergence of innovative e-learning models, game-based learning became one of the leading models adopted across the globe. This, in turn, made a positive impact on the overall revenue of the market.3. The U.S., China, Italy, and other developed countries were one of the first adopting countries for game-based education courses along with teaching methodologies. Many countries followed the adoption.4. The investments in game-based learning technologies and institutes surged considerably during the pandemic to provide various methods of teaching and make a mark.For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/3880 The research provides a detailed segmentation of the global game-based learning market based on component, deployment model, game type, industry vertical, and region. The research analyzes their sub-segments to determine the fastest growing and highest revenue-generating segments for market players and new entrants. Market size and estimations for each segment and sub-segment are offered in the report to determine the steps to be taken in the coming years.Based on game type, the training, knowledge and skill-based games segment contributed to the highest share in 2021, holding more than one-fifth of the global market. However, the language-learning games segment is expected to dominate in 2031. Also, the AI-based games segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 21.6% during the forecast period.Based on industry vertical, the enterprises segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-third of the global game-based learning industry share. However, education is projected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the same segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 20.0% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the segments including consumer, education, and government.Based on region, North America segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the global market, and is expected to dominate by 2031. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period.Buy Now & Get Up to 50% off on This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/game-based-learning-market/purchase-options Based on components, the solution segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the total share, and is projected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the services segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 18.7% from 2022 to 2031.Based on deployment model, the on-premise segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global game-based learning market, and is projected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the cloud segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 18.3% from 2022 to 2031.Leading market players of the global game-based learning market analyzed in the research include Cisco Systems Inc., Duolingo, Hurix Digital, Learning Pool, StratBeans Consulting Pvt. Ltd., ELM Learning, Centrical, Cognitive Toybox Inc., G-cube, Gametize, EI Design Pvt. Ltd., Allen Communication Learning Services, Learnbrite, Schell Games, Filament Games, and Toolwire Spaces Learning and Performance Development Group. 