Discover the EVAL (EverValue Coin) Listing on XT Exchange

SINGAPORE, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of EVAL (EverValue Coin) on XT Exchange. The EVAL/USDT trading pair will be available in the Main Zone. Please take note of the following go-live schedule:

Deposit: 09:00 on October 12, 2024 (UTC)

Trading: 09:00 on October 7, 2024 (UTC)

Withdrawa: 09:00 on October 12, 2024 (UTC)





About EVAL (EverValue Coin)

EverValue Coin (EVA) is a revolutionary cryptocurrency designed as an alternative for those who want to hold Bitcoin long-term while ensuring its value appreciates. EVA is fully backed by Bitcoin and has a unique final issuance of 21 million tokens, creating built-in scarcity and a zero inflation rate. Unlike Bitcoin, EVA operates via a smart contract wallet, where new Bitcoin (wBTC) is deposited daily, but can only be withdrawn by burning EVA tokens. This deflationary mechanism enhances the token’s value as its Bitcoin backing increases daily.

The continual growth in value is supported by two mechanisms: users burning EVA to unlock profits and a programmed, systematic token burn. All Bitcoin added to the Burn Vault (EVA’s liquidity reserve) comes from mining operations and token sales. During the first year, the EVA Group will burn 3 million tokens and return the withdrawn wBTC to the Burn Vault, ensuring a stable and appreciating asset base. As new Bitcoin is mined daily and added to the Burn Vault, EVA maintains a guaranteed and constantly increasing minimum price in wBTC.

EVA’s smart contract has been audited by Hacken, with the code publicly available to ensure security and transparency for all users. By combining Bitcoin’s long-term value with the deflationary model of token burning, EVA creates a robust platform for users to enhance their Bitcoin holdings securely and steadily over time.

The listing of EVAL on XT Exchange opens new opportunities for both the EverValue Coin project and its community. This partnership provides EVA with access to a broader audience of traders and crypto enthusiasts, boosting liquidity and fostering growth. By joining XT Exchange, EVAL is well-positioned to lead the charge in offering innovative, Bitcoin-backed solutions for users worldwide, further advancing the integration of smart contracts and deflationary assets.

Albin Warin, CEO of XT Exchange, shared his enthusiasm for the listing: "We are thrilled to welcome EverValue Coin to our platform. EVA’s unique model of combining Bitcoin backing with smart contract functionality aligns perfectly with our mission to support forward-thinking and impactful projects. We believe this listing will provide tremendous value to our users and contribute to the evolution of decentralized finance."

Website: https://evervaluecoin.com

Blockchain Explorer: https://arbiscan.io/token/0x45d9831d8751b2325f3dbf48db748723726e1c8c

Whitepaper: https://evervaluecoin.com/white-paper/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/evervaluecoin

Telegram: https://t.me/@EverValueCoin

Burn Vault Address: https://arbiscan.io/address/0xA89d65deF0A001947d8D5fDda93F9C4f8453902e

About XT

Founded in 2018, XT serves more than 7.8M registered users, over 1M monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. XT crypto exchange offers a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. This includes crypto futures trading (USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts) and copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the futures grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts for profits.

Website: xt.com

X: twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: t.me/XTsupport_EN

XT Exchange

Bella Wei

Listing@xt.com

EVAL (EverValue Coin)

marketing@evervaluecoin.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by XT exchange. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider.The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3255bd2c-1235-4d4d-b9a9-b56ebd8f445f

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.