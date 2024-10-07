PHILIPPINES, October 7 - Press Release

October 7, 2024 Gatchalian to seek additional P3B for free higher education to prevent budget deficit in SUCs Senator Win Gatchalian will seek additional funding to plug the looming P3 billion budget deficit for the implementation of free higher education next fiscal year. The National Expenditure Program (NEP) proposes a budget of P23.38 billion for free higher education. The Philippine Association of State Universities and Colleges, however, estimates that P27.078 billion is needed to implement free higher education for School Year (SY) 2025-2026, leaving a deficit of P3.697 billion to fully fund the program. When inflation is considered, Gatchalian's office estimates that P27.3 billion is needed to implement free higher education and the looming deficit would reach as much as P3.9 billion. Gatchalian pointed out that if the deficit is not addressed, State Universities and Colleges (SUCs) will not be able to hire more instructors, purchase learning equipment, and build more facilities needed to deliver quality tertiary education. "Yung nilalagay nating pera sa free higher education, ang kapalit nun ay diploma. The free higher education will yield the country more students who will graduate with a diploma and that will enable them to get meaningful jobs," said Gatchalian, one of the authors and co-sponsors of the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act (Republic Act No. 10931), better known as the Free Higher Education Law. "So maybe later on we can request the Chairperson of the Finance Committee kung pwedeng kumurot ng kaunti sa pondo ng ayuda. Ang hinihingi naman ng SUCs ay P3 billion in addition, kaya kukurot lang tayo do'n sa P591.8 billion na pondo ng mga programang pang ayuda para mapununan natin ang kailangan sa free higher education," Gatchalian added, referring to the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS), Tulong Pang-hanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD), and Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP) as the ayuda programs. Gatchalian touted how free higher education increased enrollment in higher education. From 2.9 million SY 2017-2018, before the enactment of the free higher education law, enrollment in higher education surged to 5.09 million for SY 2023-2024. Gatchalian hihiling ng dagdag na pondo para sa 'Libreng Kolehiyo' Hihiling si Senador Win Gatchalian ng karagdagang pondo upang punan ang halos P3 bilyong budget deficit para sa pagpapatupad ng programang libreng kolehiyo sa susunod na taon. Nagmumungkahi ang National Expenditure Program (NEP) ng P23.38 bilyong pondo para sa libreng kolehiyo. Gayunpaman, tinatayang P27.078 bilyon ang kailangan ng Philippine Association of State Universities and Colleges upang maipatupad ang libreng kolehiyo para sa School Year (SY) 2025-2026, na nag-iiwan ng kakulangang P3.697 bilyon upang ganap na mapondohan ang programa. Kapag isinasaalang-alang ang inflation, tinataya ng opisina ni Gatchalian na aabot sa P27.3 bilyon ang kakailanganin upang ipatupad ang libreng kolehiyo, at maaaring umabot sa P3.9 bilyon ang budget deficit. Binigyang-diin ni Gatchalian na kung hindi matutugunan ang deficit, hindi makakakuha ng karagdagang guro ang mga State Universities and Colleges (SUCs), makakabili ng kagamitan sa pag-aaral, at makakapagtayo ng mga pasilidad na kailangan upang makapaghatid ng dekalidad na tertiary education. "Yung nilalagay nating pera sa libreng kolehiyo, ang kapalit nun ay diploma. Ang libreng kolehiyo ay magbibigay ng mas maraming estudyanteng makakapagtapos na may diploma, at ito ang magbibigay-daan sa kanila upang makakuha ng mga maayos na trabaho," ani Gatchalian, isa sa mga may-akda at co-sponsor ng Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act (Republic Act No. 10931), na mas kilala bilang Free Higher Education Law. "Hihilingin natin sa Chairperson ng Finance Committee kung pwedeng kumuha ng kaunting pondo mula sa programang pang ayuda. Ang hinihingi naman ng SUCs ay karagdagang P3 bilyon, kaya kukurot lang tayo do'n sa P591.8 bilyong pondo ng mga programang pang-ayuda para mapunan natin ang kailangan para sa libreng kolehiyo," dagdag ni Gatchalian. Ang tinutukoy niyang mga programang pang ayuda ay ang mga sumusunod: Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS), Tulong Pang-hanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD), at Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP). Sinabi ni Gatchalian na tumaas ang enrollment sa kolehiyo dahil sa libreng edukasyon. Mula sa 2.9 milyon noong SY 2017-2018, bago ipatupad ang Free Higher Education Law, umabot na sa 5.09 milyon ang enrollment sa kolehiyo sa SY 2023-2024.

