Judicial Commission Advances Names to Gov. Pillen For Consideration as Supreme Court Chief Justice

CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

LINCOLN, NE – Today, the Judicial Nominating Commission for Chief Justice of the Nebraska Supreme Court advanced the names of all four applicants to Governor Jim Pillen for his consideration. They are David J. A. Bargen, Adams; PaTricia A. Freeman, Papillion; Jeffrey J. Funke and Ryan S. Post, both of Lincoln.

The Supreme Court consists of the chief justice and six associate justices. The chief justice represents the state at large, while each associate represents his/her judicial district.

In August, Chief Justice Mike Heavican submitted his notice of retirement to Gov. Pillen, indicating his last day would be Oct. 31.

