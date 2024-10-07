CONTACT:

Gov. Pillen Directs Capitol to be Lit Blue Marking Anniversary of Attack on Israel

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen has directed the State Capitol be illuminated in blue the evening of Oct. 7, marking the one-year anniversary of the terror attack by Hamas on Israel. The lighting of the building also symbolizes Nebraska’s ongoing support of Israel, which this week was targeted by an Iranian missile strike. Blue is representative of Israel’s flag, which is blue and white.

“Israel remains the target of state-sponsored terrorism. This is a dangerous and devastating situation, not only for those living in Israel, but also the Jewish communities here in Nebraska,” said Gov. Pillen. “We must stand up to antisemitism and discrimination in every form. Lighting the Capitol is a visual representation of that commitment.”

On Monday, Gov. Pillen will meet with representatives from Nebraska’s Jewish community, as they gather to commemorate the terror attack. He will also issue a proclamation marking the anniversary and reiterating Nebraska’s unwavering support for Israel, and its condemnation of antisemitism and terrorism.

Last week, Gov. Pillen joined 25 other Republican governors calling for passage of federal antisemitism legislation. The letter requests that the U.S. Senate pass what is known as the working definition of antisemitism, put forth by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA). The legislation, which received bipartisan support, passed the U.S. House in May, following widespread and increasing incidents of antisemitism on college campuses.