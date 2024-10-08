Aviation Goes Green: Tao Climate Unveils Three New Products to Decarbonise Air Travel

World Aviation Festival Sustainability Amsterdam Tao Climate founders Felix Roick (L) and Gary Byrnes (R)

Sustainability tools aim to help airlines meet ReFuel EU targets at the 2024 World Aviation Festival

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tao Climate is set to unveil three pioneering products – Tao CX, Tao OPS, and Tao SAF – at the World Aviation Festival in Amsterdam, aimed at radically transforming the aviation industry's approach to sustainability. With the global aviation sector contributing approximately 2.5% of global carbon emissions, the urgent need for solutions has never been clearer. Tao Climate’s new suite of tools aims to help airlines meet and exceed the growing pressure from compliance frameworks like ReFuel EU, which mandates airlines to reduce their reliance on fossil fuels.

Tao Climate’s offerings target the most critical areas of airline operations. With the Tao CX platform, airlines will be able to integrate sustainability directly into customer experience by offering passengers real-time insights into the carbon impact of their flights and incentivising sustainable choices. Tao OPS enhances operational efficiencies, using nextgen MRV (measurement, reporting and verification) technology to deliver a flightpath to decarbonisation. Finally, Tao SAF provides airlines with a seamless way to integrate hemp seed oil Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) into their fleets, accelerating the shift away from traditional jet fuels.

“The aviation industry is at a crossroads,” said Gary Byrnes, CEO of Tao Climate. “Airlines face increasing regulatory pressures from initiatives like ReFuel EU, and consumers are demanding greener solutions. Tao Climate’s new products address both compliance and consumer engagement, creating a pathway to a more sustainable future for aviation.”

Industry-Defining Products Launched

Tao CX – Integrates sustainability into customer experiences, offering passengers real-time data on the carbon footprint of their journeys and options to remove emissions.

Tao OPS – Streamlines airline operations by effectively measuring, minimising and managing the airline’s carbon footprint, with nextgen MRV technology.

Tao SAF – Enables airlines to adopt Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAFs), a key tool in decarbonising all types of flights.

The global aviation industry has been under increasing scrutiny as governments worldwide establish stringent carbon reduction goals, particularly in the EU, where ReFuel EU legislation requires that by 2030, 32% of jet fuel must come from sustainable sources. Tao Climate’s offerings provide airlines with the practical tools needed to meet these mandates and drive the transition toward net-zero emissions by 2050.

Decarbonising Aviation: The Road Ahead

With global passenger numbers expected to double by 2040, emissions could rise without effective intervention. Tao Climate's solutions give airlines the ability to comply with regulatory standards and respond to a new generation of eco-conscious travellers. This launch could not come at a more pivotal time, as the aviation sector looks for scalable, impactful innovations to reshape its future.

Tao Climate is also taking this opportunity to work with airlines on strategies that align with ICAO's global carbon offset scheme, CORSIA, which aims to cap CO2 emissions from international aviation.

The Tao Climate team will showcase the company’s visionary sustainability products at the World Aviation Festival 2024, Amsterdam, 8-10 October, at booth 5.139. Book a meeting here: https://taoclimate.com/world-aviation-festival-sustainability-the-greatest-story-ever-told/

About Tao Climate

Tao Climate is a leader in developing carbon removal solutions and sustainability tools for high-impact industries, including aviation. Leveraging cutting-edge technology, Tao Climate helps decarbonise aviation and drive a global transition toward sustainability. By combining innovative MRV technology with environmentally responsible practices, Tao Climate aims to lead the way in carbon removal and sequestration, sustainable agriculture, and eco-friendly construction. Tao Climate is in the XPRIZE Carbon Removal Top 100, is a proud member of the Google Startups for Sustainable Development programme, and is working with the European Space Agency to leverage satellite imaging into the company’s nextgen MRV platform.

