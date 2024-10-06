Hidden In Wide by Jian Hui Wu Wins Bronze in A' Interior Design Awards

Hidden In Wide

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has recently announced Jian Hui Wu 's "Hidden In Wide" as a Bronze winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the exceptional creativity and functionality of Jian Hui Wu's residential design, positioning it as a notable contribution to the interior design industry.Hidden In Wide's recognition by the A' Interior Design Awards underscores its relevance to current trends and needs within the interior design sector. The design's clever circulation planning, pure color scheme, and American lines align with industry standards while offering a fresh perspective on creating comfortable and dynamic living spaces. This award-winning design showcases the practical benefits of thoughtful interior design for residents and the industry as a whole.Jian Hui Wu's Hidden In Wide stands out for its innovative approach to space configuration and circulation. By strategically positioning the TV wall as the central focal point, the designer created a loop layout that seamlessly connects various functional areas while maintaining a sense of independence. The pure white color palette, accented by wooden flooring and camel-colored furniture, evokes simplicity and nature, while the American-style trims add depth and elegance to the space.Winning the Bronze A' Interior Design Award serves as a testament to Jian Hui Wu's commitment to excellence and innovation. This recognition will undoubtedly inspire the designer to continue pushing boundaries and exploring new possibilities in future projects. As Hidden In Wide sets a new standard for residential design, it has the potential to influence industry practices and motivate other designers to strive for similar levels of creativity and functionality.Hidden In Wide was designed by Jian Hui Wu, who skillfully combined aesthetics and functionality to create a harmonious living space.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Hidden In Wide design at the following URL:About Jian Hui WuDesign Everywhere is derived from our Chinese names (shi),(fang), (shi), and (so). The first two characters shi-fang symbolize "sweeping directions" and are reminiscent of an x and y-coordinate graph, serving as a constant reminder that design is created with an open mind, free of framework and limitations. It is in this state of mind that we can best realize our client's dreams and aspirations with our designs. Jian Hui Wu is a talented designer from Taiwan, China, who brings a fresh perspective to the world of interior design.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes outstanding designs that demonstrate creativity, practicality, and professional execution. Winning designs are acknowledged for their potential to positively influence industry standards by effectively combining form and function. The award highlights the designer's ability to develop thoughtful, innovative solutions that enhance people's lives and well-being. Bronze A' Design Award recipients are selected based on criteria such as innovative use of space, material selection excellence, functional layout design, color scheme mastery, lighting design proficiency, and attention to detail.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. Organized across all industries, the competition welcomes entries from around the globe. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel comprising design professionals, interior industry experts, journalists, and academics. By showcasing pioneering designs on an international stage, the A' Design Award aims to drive inspiration and advancement, ultimately contributing to the creation of a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://interiordesignawards.net

