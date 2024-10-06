Prominent Chicheng by Chushan Design Wins Bronze in A' Packaging Design Awards

Prominent Chicheng

Chushan Design's innovative packaging design, Prominent Chicheng, recognized for its unique blend of materials and emotional resonance

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chushan Design has been honored with the prestigious Bronze A' Design Award in the Packaging Design category for their exceptional work, Prominent Chicheng. The A' Design Award is a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of packaging design, celebrating innovation, creativity, and excellence within the industry.Prominent Chicheng's packaging design showcases a remarkable fusion of wood, paper, leather, fabric, and alloy materials, symbolizing the courage, exploration, and loyalty associated with the Chicheng symbol. This innovative approach aligns with current trends in the packaging industry, where unique material combinations and emotional resonance are highly valued. The design offers practical benefits for users, such as easy assembly, disassembly, and efficient storage, while also contributing to the advancement of packaging design standards and practices.The packaging features an intaglio-printed Tiger Token on the cover, historically awarded by Chinese emperors to represent courage and protection. This element pays homage to pioneers and inspires unwavering determination. The design subtly evolves with the product, guiding users to face life positively. Prominent Chicheng's packaging challenges traditional aesthetics, integrating with the product design to symbolize the beauty of time's passage and foster deep user empathy.This recognition from the A' Packaging Design Awards serves as motivation for Chushan Design to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their future projects. The award highlights the brand's ability to blend form and function effectively, offering solutions that enhance people's lives and well-being. Chushan Design's commitment to pioneering rust aesthetics and promoting sustainability through eco-friendly materials sets a positive example for the packaging industry.Prominent Chicheng was designed by the talented team at Chushan Design, including Peng Yin, Chun Wu, Linlin Li, and Zhihong Chen. Their expertise and dedication have been instrumental in creating this award-winning packaging design.Interested parties may learn more about Prominent Chicheng and Chushan Design's achievement at:About Shenzhen Chushan Design Culture Group Co., Ltd.Chushan Design, a Full-Stack Brand Strategy Service Provider, is one of the most professional brand innovation agencies in China. Utilizing Stanford University's Design Thinking, Chushan Design assists enterprises in achieving growth in both brand and product capabilities. Their main services encompass the entire chain, including Directional Insights, User Empathy Research, Product/Brand Design Definition, Collective Intelligence Creativity, and Implementation of Product Development.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity, practicality, and professional execution. Winning designs are acknowledged for their potential to positively influence industry standards and enhance people's lives. The award highlights the designer's ability to effectively combine form and function, offering innovative solutions that meet the specific criteria of the Packaging Design category, such as sustainability, functional efficiency, aesthetic appeal, and brand identity reflection.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized annually since 2008. Open to entries from all countries and industries, the A' Packaging Design Award welcomes innovative packaging designers, forward-thinking agencies, leading manufacturers, and influential brands. The competition provides an opportunity to showcase creativity, gain global recognition, and contribute to the advancement of the packaging industry. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and evaluated by an expert jury panel based on pre-established criteria. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, helping to create a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at: https://packaging-design-award.com

