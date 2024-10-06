PHILIPPINES, October 6 - Press Release

October 6, 2024 Tolentino stresses importance of unity, cooperation in achieving good governance

Senator joins 140th Araw ng Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur festivities Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino believes that fostering unity and cooperation among different sectors is a key to effective leadership and ensuring good governance at the local level. This was underscored by Tolentino, who was among the special guests at the celebration of the 140th founding anniversary of the town of Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur over the weekend. On Saturday, Tolentino joined Sta. Cruz residents and officials, led by Mayor Jose Nelson Sala in festivities held at the town's municipal gymnasium, where the senator acknowledged the town's best practices. "I believe in the power of local government units (LGUs). If all LGUs strive to achieve the seal of good governance, just like Sta. Cruz, which has already won several awards, then the Philippines would be a much better country," said the senator, himself a former chief executive, having served as mayor of the progressive city of Tagaytay. "The celebration of this landmark occasion would not be possible without your unity and cooperation. It took months of meticulous planning to stage an event such as this. That's why I have nothing but respect for the people of Sta. Cruz," added Tolentino. He acknowledged several sectors in the audience, particularly barangay health workers, teachers, and other public servants, whom he thanked for helping the municipal government provide vital healthcare and nutrition, education, and other social services to the people. He also took the opportunity to greet the town's teachers on the occasion of World Teachers Day. In a separate activity, the senator led the distribution of financial aid to the town's marginalized sectors under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program of the Department of Social Work and Development. The week-long 140th Araw ng Sta. Cruz celebration highlighted the rich history, heritage, and culture of Sta. Cruz, which is considered among the oldest towns in Mindanao. Tolentino: pagkakaisa at kooperasyon, susi sa epektibong pamamahala

Senador, nakiisa sa ika-140 taong pagdiriwang ng Araw ng Sta. Cruz, Davao Del Sur Mahalaga ang pagkakaisa at kooperasyon sa epektibong pamumuno, lalo na sa lokal na pamahalaan. Ito ang binigyang-diin ni Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino sa kanyang pakikiisa sa makasaysayang pagdiriwang ng ika-140 Araw ng Sta. Cruz sa lalawigan ng Davao Del Sur noong Sabado. Sinamahan ni Tolentino ang mga residente at lider ng Sta. Cruz sa pangunguna ni Mayor Jose Nelson Sala sa selebrasyon, kung saan pinuri ng senador ang mga natatanging serbisyo ng naturang bayan. "Ako'y naniniwala sa pamumuno ng local government units (LGUs). Kung magsisikap ang lahat ng LGUs na makamit ang selyo ng mabuting pamamahala, gaya ng Sta. Cruz na isang huwaran sa serbisyo publiko, ay tiyak na mas bubuti ang Pilipinas," ani Tolentino. Isa ring dating local chief executive, si Tolentino ay unang nakilala bilang alkalde ng progresibong lungsod ng Tagaytay. "And selebrasyon ng makasaysayang araw na ito ay naging posible dahil sa inyong pagkakaisa at pagtutulungan. Kailangan ng ilang buwan ng metikulosong paghahanda para maisagawa ang ganitong uri ng pagdiriwang. Kung kaya't mataas ang aking pagkilala sa mga mamamayan ng Sta. Cruz," pahayag ng senador. Kinilala rin nya ang ambag ng iba't ibang sektor na dumalo sa pagdiriwang, kanilang ang Barangay Health Workers, mga guro, at iba pang mga kawani ng pamahalaan. Pinasalamatan nya ang mga ito sa paghahatid ng mga batayang serbisyo, tulad ng kalusugan, nutrisyon, at edukasyon sa mga tao. Kinuha rin ni Tolentino ang oportunidad para batiin ang mga guro sa okasyon ng World Teachers Day. Samantala, pinangunahan din ng senador ang pagkakaloob ng tulong pinansyal sa mga mahihirap na residente ng Sta. Cruz sa ilalim ng Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation program ng Department of Social Work and Development. Ang serye ng mga pagdiriwang para sa ika-140 Araw ng Sta. Cruz ay gumunita sa mayamang kasaysayan, tradisyon, at kultura ng Sta. Cruz, na isa sa pinakamatandang munisipalidad sa buong Mindanao.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.