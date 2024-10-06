Award-Winning Radio Show Moments with Marianne Features Prominent Thought Leaders, Authors, and Innovators

Moments with Marianne on KMET 1490AM & 98.1FM

Join host Marianne Pestana for inspiring discussions with bestselling authors, speakers, and thought leaders, airing on KMET 1490AM & 98.1 FM

REDLANDS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southern California’s beloved radio show, Moments with Marianne , hosted by Marianne Pestana , continues to captivate millions with its compelling conversations that delve into personal growth, business, wellness, mindfulness, spirituality, and innovation. Airing on KMET 1490 AM & 98.1 FM, an ABC News Radio Affiliate, Moments with Marianne is a beacon for individuals seeking profound insights and transformative wisdom from leading global voices.With over 11.5 million listeners across 120 countries, Moments with Marianne has become a trusted platform for inspiring dialogue, featuring a diverse range of topics from cutting-edge science and emotional well-being to world-changing ideas and creative expression. The show’s guests are leaders in their fields, including best-selling authors, renowned scientists, spiritual luminaries, and innovative thinkers.Featured Guests:- Rhonda Halbert – As seen on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Rhonda Halbert takes a deep dive into the spiritual themes of her hot new release, Caretaker. Rhonda, a music and television manager with over a decade of experience, explores how spirituality plays a role in healing and caretaking, drawing from her unique journey of homeschooling her children while traveling the world on a tour bus, following her husband Jason, the co-writer of Caretaker.- Bill Harvey – EmmyAward-winning media innovator shares insights from his new book The Great Being (Agents of Cosmic Intelligence), which examines the intersection of cosmic intelligence and human experience.- Dr. Judith Orloff – Author of The Genius of Empathy: Practical Skills to Heal Your Sensitive Self, Your Relationships, and the World. With a foreword by the Dalai Lama, Dr. Orloff’s new book offers practical guidance for healing and thriving as a sensitive individual. A member of the UCLA Psychiatric Clinical Faculty and a New York Times bestselling author, Dr. Orloff is a leading expert in medicine, psychiatry, and empathy, and her work has been widely featured in major outlets like CNN, NPR, and TEDx.- Dr. Raymond Moody – Renowned for his pioneering work on near-death experiences, Dr. Moody shares on his latest thought-provoking book, Proof of Life after Life: 7 Reasons to Believe There Is an Afterlife.- Brad Meltzer – Empowering the next generation with his children’s books such as, I am Ruth Bader Ginsburg and I am Mister Rogers from his acclaimed Ordinary People Change the World series. Brad is a #1 New York Times bestselling author with over 11 million copies sold, and the creator of hit TV shows Brad Meltzer’s Lost History and Brad Meltzer's Decoded on the History Channel. His Ordinary People Change the World series has inspired millions and is the basis for a PBS KIDS show with 28 million viewers.Marianne Pestana is an award-winning show host, publicist, speaker, and expert in personal transformation and consciousness. She has been curating thought-provoking discussions and content since 2016. With a deep passion for helping others live more fulfilling lives, Marianne brings out the best in each guest, offering listeners authentic and life-enhancing conversations.Tune in to Moments with Marianne every week on KMET 1490 AM & 98.1 FM, an ABC News Radio Affiliate. Discover more inspiring stories and insights that are transforming lives by visiting the show's archive here. About Moments with MarianneMoments with Marianne is an internationally syndicated radio show that reaches over 3.5 million listeners in Southern California alone and a global audience of over 11.5 million across 120 countries. The show covers topics such as personal growth, wellness, spirituality, innovation, and more, featuring some of the world’s most influential authors and thought leaders. Host Marianne Pestana brings heartfelt conversations that inspire and empower.

