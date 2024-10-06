Submit Release
VISN 8 Facility Operational Status Updates – Tropical Storm Milton

October 6, 2024

Confirmed VISN 8 Operational Status updates as of Sunday, October 6, 2024 at 11:00 a.m.

Note:  Appointments that are not converted to virtual will be rescheduled.

Bay Pines VA Healthcare System
  • C. W. “Bill” Young VAMC Campus
  • Sunday, Oct. 6 – Emergency Department is CLOSED until further notice.
  • Monday, Oct 7 – all outpatient appointments will be converted to virtual or will be rescheduled.
  • Tuesday, Oct 8 – Thursday, Oct 10 – all appointments will be rescheduled. The campus will be CLOSED.
  • All other sites of care CLOSED Tuesday, Oct. 8 – Thursday, Oct 10

North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System

  • FULLY OPERATIONAL on Monday, Oct. 7.

James A. Haley Veterans Hospital and Clinics (Tampa)

  • FULLY OPERATIONAL on Monday, Oct. 7
Orlando VA Healthcare System
  • FULLY OPERATIONAL on Monday, Oct. 7

West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System

  • FULLY OPERATIONAL on Monday, Oct. 7

Miami VA Healthcare System

  • FULLY OPERATIONAL on Monday, Oct. 7

As a reminder, the VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center is operational 24/7/365 for virtual care and tele-emergency care and support to Veterans enrolled for VA Health Care in Florida, South Georgia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, 1-877-741-3400. Visit  https://department.va.gov/integrated-service-networks/visn-08/ (under highlights), for more information.

