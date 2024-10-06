Global Consulting Firm Targets Expansion After Securing Major Norwegian Investment

To assist more corporates to meet net zero carbon ambitions and reduce energy consumption

LONDON, Oct. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Projective is pleased to announce that Bonheur ASA, the Norway-based industrial investment company listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, has acquired a controlling stake in the Company. Building on 176 years of experience in renewable energy, shipping, and various maritime activities, Bonheur has developed a strong ecosystem of renewable energy-related companies.

Projective is a global technical consulting and engineering firm specialising in providing tailored solutions to large blue chip companies across various industries, including pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, FMCG, brewing and distilling, utilities, manufacturing, chemical processing, commercial and public real estate, and energy.

Established in 2004 by Ray Wellham and founding directors, Projective offers engineering consultancy advice and project expertise in utilities management, energy efficiency, and sustainability, helping clients meet their Net Zero Carbon goals. With offices in the US, UK, and Europe, Projective offers friendly, flexible services focused on environmental performance.

Bonheur’s investment will provide Projective with growth capital, enabling it to scale its operations, both organically and via targeted acquisitions. The investment will benefit the Company, its clients and its employees by attracting more talent, expanding the Company’s range of services, and enhancing its presence in the US market through increased marketing and improved systems.

Ray Wellham, CEO of Projective, commented:

“Projective helps businesses improve their operational performance by providing expert advice and solutions for designing and managing their industrial utilities and process systems. We work across a wide range of industries to help make their processes more efficient, sustainable, and environmentally friendly. We have a proven track record of helping companies reduce their energy and water use and meet environmental goals, such as becoming carbon-neutral. Simply put, we assist companies to save energy and water, reduce costs, and improve sustainability in their operations.

“We already work closely with blue chip corporations around the world from our offices in the US, UK, Italy, and Ireland, and this investment will assist us to better service global corporations, add further corporate accounts to our already successful business, and attract talent through new business opportunities. Our next focus will be in building out the team to help support growth in our existing customer accounts and support a portfolio of new customers.”

Øyvind Engesrønning, CEO of Fred. Olsen Investments AS, who manages new investment opportunities for Bonheur and is responsible for this acquisition, also commented:

“We are pleased to announce the investment in Projective, where we hope to see the company continuing to help existing and new clients in their decarbonisation efforts and reaching their net zero targets.”

Lloyd Butterworth, Investment Director at Fred. Olsen Investments AS, added:

“We are looking forward to partnering with Projective and to assist them to scale in the coming years. Projective’s focus on energy consumption, manufacturing carbon intensity and energy efficiency is of great societal importance, and we will help them to meet their clients’ decarbonisation goals.”

