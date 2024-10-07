Atlas Funded Officially Launches to Empower Traders with Substantial Capital

With Fast Payouts, High Profit Splits, and Venture Capital Backing, Atlas Funded Aims to Revolutionize the Prop Firm Trading Industry

Our goal is to make trading accessible to talented individuals who may not have the capital required to scale their strategies” — CEO, Ezra Wells

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atlas Funded, an innovative proprietary trading firm , is excited to announce its official launch, providing traders worldwide with the opportunity to access up to $400,000 in trading capital. Designed for both experienced traders and aspiring individuals looking to prove their trading skills, Atlas Funded aims to empower traders to scale their potential by offering a streamlined evaluation process and competitive profit splits.With a mission to break barriers in the proprietary trading industry, Atlas Funded introduces a range of attractive features, including fast payouts, up to 95% profit splits, and the backing of venture capital, making it a standout choice in the competitive landscape of prop trading. The company’s flagship programs, Atlas Challenge, Atlas Plus, and Atlas Express, cater to traders of all skill levels, providing diverse paths to getting funded based on individual preferences and trading styles.By offering competitive profit splits and a streamlined evaluation process, we are breaking down barriers and providing traders with the opportunity to thrive in the financial markets.Empowering Traders with Innovative SolutionsAtlas Funded official launch marks a significant milestone for traders around the world who are looking for the right platform to back their trading talents with substantial capital. By offering up to $400,000 in funding capital, Atlas Funded aims to solve one of the biggest challenges traders face: access to sufficient funds.Key Features of Atlas Funded:- Up to $400,000 in Funding Capital: Atlas Funded provides traders with substantial trading capital, allowing them to execute their strategies with confidence and scale their trades without being limited by their own financial constraints.- Fast Track Payouts: Traders at Atlas Funded enjoy weekly and bi-weekly payouts, ensuring that they can access their profits quickly without having to wait for monthly cycles. This feature provides traders with more flexibility and quicker liquidity to further support their trading activities.- High Profit Split – Up to 95%: Atlas Funded is committed to rewarding traders for their efforts, offering profit splits of up to 95%. This industry-leading profit share ensures that traders keep the majority of their gains while utilizing the firm’s capital. One-Phase Evaluation Challenge : Unlike traditional proprietary trading firms that require multiple evaluation phases, Atlas Funded offers a one-phase evaluation challenge to expedite the path to becoming a funded trader. This means that skilled traders can quickly qualify and begin trading with significant capital.- No Trailing Drawdown & Unlimited Trading Period: Traders benefit from no trailing drawdowns, which provides greater flexibility and reduces pressure when managing trades. Additionally, Atlas Funded offers an unlimited trading period, allowing traders to complete their evaluations at their own pace without the pressure of time constraints.- Venture Capital Backing: Unlike many other prop firms that rely on evaluation fees as their primary source of revenue, Atlas Funded is venture-backed prop trading firm , giving it greater flexibility in funding traders and offering higher payouts. This approach also emphasizes the firm’s long-term commitment to trader success.- Scale Up to $2,000,000: Successful traders have the opportunity to scale their funded accounts up to $2,000,000, providing a clear path for career growth and financial success.- 24/7 Customer Support and Weekend Holding: Atlas Funded provides 24/7 customer support to assist traders whenever needed, as well as the option for weekend holding to accommodate longer-term trading strategiesAbout AtlasFundedWe are a proprietary trading firm (prop firm) dedicated to empowering traders worldwide by providing access to significant trading capital, supportive resources, and a transparent trading environment. With funding of up to $400,000, a streamlined evaluation process, and industry-leading profit splits, Atlas Funded aims to redefine the standards for funded trading accounts. Backed by strong venture capital, Atlas Funded is committed to creating opportunities for traders to grow and succeed, offering a unique blend of support, transparency, and high potential rewards.Website: https://www.atlasfunded.com/

