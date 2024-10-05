Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon

The Metropolitan Police Department announces a man has been arrested for an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred in Southwest.

On Sunday, September 22, 2024, at approximately 9:55 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to the 4600 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest for the report of an assault. Officers located the victim who stated multiple suspects assaulted him and struck him with a gun after he refused to buy marijuana from the suspects. The suspects fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

On Friday, October 4, 2024, 28-year-old Markell Clark, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24146959

