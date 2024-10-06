Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against AMMO and Terran and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ: POWW) and Terran Orbital (NYSE: LLAP). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ: POWW)

Class Period: August 19, 2020 - September 24, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 29, 2024

On September 24, 2024, after the market closed, AMMO announced that its Chief Financial Officer had resigned “at the request of the Board.” Further, the Company disclosed that it is conducting an independent investigation into its “internal control over financial reporting for the fiscal years 2020 through 2023.” The Company further disclosed that it had retained a law firm to conduct an independent investigation into whether the Company and its management control persons at the time: “(i) accurately disclosed all executive officers, members of management, and potential related party transactions in fiscal years 2020 through 2023; (ii) properly characterized certain fees paid for investor relations and legal services as reductions of proceeds from capital raises rather than period expenses in fiscal years 2021 and 2022; and (iii) appropriately valued unrestricted stock awards to officers, directors, employees and others in fiscal years 2020 through 2022.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.08, or 5.26%, to close at $1.44 per share on September 25, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the company lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting; (2) that there was a substantial likelihood the Company failed to accurately disclose all executive officers, members of management, and potential related party transactions in fiscal years 2020 through 2023; (3) that there was a substantial likelihood the Company failed to properly characterize certain fees paid for investor relations and legal services as reductions of proceeds from capital raises rather than period expenses in fiscal years 2021 and 2022; (4) there was a substantial likelihood the Company failed to appropriately value unrestricted stock awards to officers, directors, employees and others in fiscal years 2020 through 2022; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

For more information on the AMMO class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/POWW

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP)

Class Period: August 15, 2023 - August 14, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 26, 2024

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) it would take much longer than Defendants had represented to investors and analysts for Terran to convert its contracts with its customers (collectively, "Customer Contracts") into revenue and free cash flow; (2) Terran did not have adequate liquidity to operate its business while waiting for the Customer Contracts to generate revenue and free cash flow; (3) Terran had concealed the true scope and severity of its dire financial situation; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Terran's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

For more information on the Terran class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/LLAP

