Award Winning Event Planner, International Speaker, Podcast Host & Womens Wellness Advocate Featured in Success Magazine

Jacqueline Vazquez, Latina Entrepreneur | Speaker | Catalyst | Women's Advocate

Multihyphenate Latina Entrepreneur Jacqueline Vazquez Featured as 1 of 5 Trailblazing Women Transforming The Latina Community

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jacqueline Vazquez has been featured in the Success Magazine November/December Changemaker Issue as 1 of 5 Latina Trailblazing Women Transforming The Latina Community. These changemakers are paving the way in their respective industries, these multihyphenate women are fostering a future for the Latino community and continuing to push boundaries. They are innovators, groundbreakers and resistors. They’re not afraid of change and demonstrate their dedication through years of hard work.

Founder and CEO of Lifetime Events, Jacqueline Vazquez is a speaker, educator and mentor, as well as a wellness advocate through her podcast, Inspired by Jacqueline. As her decade-long career in accounting was coming to an end, this seasoned businesswoman and author dreamed of launching a wedding and event planning company. The career shift provided the opportunity to plan events for professionals across various careers while embracing and including cultural representation for her clients. She cultivates her brand, Classy and Inspiring, by collaborating with other planners across the world and has become a coveted industry expert.

Across her roles, Vazquez strives to connect authentically with individuals, cultivating unique connections and using her platforms to support others in transforming their lives. She is also a 2x best selling co-author of the anthologies of the Breaking The Glass Ceiling and Becoming an Unstoppable Woman: The Journey Continues, and author of The Creative Life of an Elite Event Planner. As a changemaker, she believes, “The world needs more people who are really looking to change the reality we live in, for us and for the future.”

As a catalyst Jacqueline seeks to help those looking for the roadmap to actualize their dreams, goals, interests and possibilities with the curated platform in three independent areas: Education, Emotional Wellness and Execution. Her journey is highlighted by her core values, foundation, genuineness, meticulous attention, and creative flair which uniquely represents her strengths and beliefs. She has accomplished her goals by building trusted brands that have earned her the respect and value of her clients, colleagues, and connections cultivated throughout the years.

Among her numerous accolades, one of her finest ones was being recognized as one of 50 women awarded the Success Magazine 2023 Women of Influence Award for her professional and personal contributions impacting the community and industry as well as featured as one of 5 Success Magazine Latina Trailblazing Women Transforming The Latina Community & Breaking New Ground As Catalysts for Change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.