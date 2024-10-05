HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding Hosts Student Maritime Welding Competition

PASCAGOULA, Miss., Oct. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII’s (NYSE: HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding division hosted their second annual Project MFG Maritime Welding Competition, bringing together 19 local students from area high schools and career technical programs to showcase their welding skills. The competition served as an opportunity to highlight the vital role of skilled trades in the manufacturing industry and encourage students to pursue careers in trades critical to the nation’s industrial base.



“It’s essential that we encourage more young people to pursue careers in shipbuilding and the skilled trades which play a critical role in supporting our nation’s security,” Ingalls Shipbuilding Community Relations Manager Lisa Bradley said. “By investing in these students today, we are connecting with the next generation of talent and ensuring our industry has the workforce we need to remain competitive and meet the challenges of tomorrow.”

The two-hour competition, designed to test the contestants' welding proficiency, required students to follow precise instructions to complete the project while demonstrating their knowledge of welding techniques, safety procedures and equipment handling.

Photos accompanying this release are available at: https://hii.com/news/hiis-ingalls-shipbuilding-hosts-student-maritime-welding-competition/.

Upon the competition's conclusion, the winners were announced based on their performance throughout the competition. The first, second and third place winners received prizes and all of the participants received contingent employment offers from Ingalls. Additionally, the first and second place winners were invited to participate in Project MFG’s National Maritime Championship in the spring.

Below are the winners of this year’s Ingalls Shipbuilding Project MFG Student Maritime Welding Competition:

First Place – Devin Chanthivong, Alma Bryant High School (Mobile, Ala.)

Second Place – Coltin Straub, Alma Bryant High School (Mobile, Ala.)

Third Place (TIE) – Jonah Bell, Moss Point High School (Moss Point, Miss.)

Third Place (TIE) – Dillon Cole, Pascagoula High School (Pascagoula, Miss.)

When asked about his thoughts on winning the competition, Devin Chanthivong, first place winner and senior at Alma Bryant High School said, “Honestly, I had fun! I didn’t expect to win today. I started to learn how to weld in my sophomore year, and now I can see that my future could be at Ingalls.”

The Project MFG Maritime Welding Competition provides a platform for students to showcase their welding talents and for industry representatives to identify and connect with the next generation of talent. It also showcases participants’ skills and the significance of vocational education in meeting the demands of the modern workforce.

As an integrated workforce development and recruitment effort, Project MFG collaborates across communities, the private sector, and government to expand the U.S. industrial base workforce. For more information about the Project MFG Maritime Welding competition, visit projectmfg.com.

