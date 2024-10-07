Real Estate Investment Franchise, Property Sellwise, Launches Nationwide Opportunity

The company is offering qualified franchise partners a simple way to step into real estate investment including wholesale property acquisition, flips, & rentals

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Property Sellwise , a real estate investment franchise specializing in wholesale property acquisition, property flips, and rental properties, is making it easier than ever to fast track a real estate empire thanks to their nationwide franchise opportunity."We offer a path to launch your own real estate investing business at a fraction of the cost compared to most franchising businesses," said Brandy Hoffman, Marketing & Dispositions Manager and Realtorat SURV Real Estate.Property Sellwise is initially seeking franchise partners throughout the state of Utah and then has plans to expand throughout the U.S. The company is open to seasoned real estate investors, home flippers, and even those who are interested in stepping into real estate for the first time.Franchisees can expect a fast and streamlined startup process while benefiting from Property Sellwise’s family-like team of support, a proven blueprint of operations, and a step-by-step plan to quickly scale a real estate portfolio.“It’s much quicker to get started than most franchises, comes with a proven plan, and gives you a family of fellow entrepreneurs," Hoffman added. "You'll get access to a proven system and have a team cheering you on, sharing advice, and helping you grow every step of the way."The franchise package includes a comprehensive support system that equips franchisees with everything they need to launch, operate, and grow their business. This includes a toolkit featuring marketing scripts, negotiation techniques, in-person operations training, customer relationship management (CRM) systems, marketing processes, and more.For more information about Property Sellwise's franchise opportunity, please visit https://franchise.propertysellwise.com/home-page About Property SellwiseProperty Sellwise is a real estate investment company based out of Utah. The company’s innovative franchise model provides seasoned and aspiring real estate investors with a cost-effective, comprehensive system to launch and grow their own business, supported by a robust team of real estate experts, industry-leading training, and a suite of resources. Learn more about Property Sellwise by visiting https://franchise.propertysellwise.com/home-page

