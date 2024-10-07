Stephen Nalley and Kent Hricko Launch Groundbreaking New Book

The Distressed Hotel Blueprint Stephen Nalley Kent Hricko

"The Distressed Hotel Blueprint" Offers Comprehensive Guide to Navigating and Revitalizing Distressed Hotel Assets

NEW YORK, FL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stephen Nalley , Founder & CEO of Black Briar Advisors , and Kent Hricko , Senior Vice President of Guidance Hotel Group, are excited to announce the launch of their new book, The Distressed Hotel Blueprint: A Comprehensive Guide to Navigating Distressed Hotel Assets. As leaders of Guidance Hotel Solutions, a full-service real estate investment company specializing in distressed hotel and resort assets, Nalley and Hricko bring decades of combined experience and a proven track record to this comprehensive guide, which is set to transform how hotel owners, operators, investors, and stakeholders approach distressed hotel properties.The Distressed Hotel Blueprint provides a step-by-step roadmap for managing, revitalizing, and turning around distressed hotels. With the global hospitality industry still reeling from the effects of economic turbulence, supply chain disruptions, and shifts in consumer behavior, this book offers invaluable insights for navigating financial challenges, repositioning properties, and building a sustainable path to recovery. The authors pull from real-world case studies, actionable strategies, and expert advice to help readers succeed in one of the most challenging areas of real estate investment.About the AuthorsStephen Nalley, Founder & CEO of Black Briar Advisors, is a well-known expert in real estate investment, particularly in the hospitality sector. With more than 25 years of experience, he has overseen the acquisition and management of a large portfolio of distressed hotels and resorts across the United States. Under Nalley’s leadership, Black Briar Advisors has become a leading force in hospitality turnaround strategies, helping properties recover from financial distress and achieve long-term profitability. Nalley’s deep expertise, combined with his commitment to revitalizing properties, makes him an authority in the field of distressed hotel assets.Kent Hricko serves as Senior Vice President of Guidance Hotel Group, and brings extensive knowledge of hotel operations, acquisitions, and management to the table. With a career spanning more than two decades, Hricko has been instrumental in identifying and executing strategic investments in distressed hospitality assets. His approach blends financial acumen with operational expertise, ensuring that properties not only survive economic downturns but thrive in competitive markets. Hricko’s experience with Guidance Hotel Group, alongside his partnership with Nalley in forming Guidance Hotel Solutions, gives him a unique perspective on how to reposition and maximize the value of distressed assets.Together, Nalley and Hricko formed Guidance Hotel Solutions, a full-service real estate investment company specializing in the acquisition, disposition, financing, asset management, and consulting for distressed hotel and resort assets. The company’s mission is to provide a 360-degree approach to revitalizing struggling hotels, offering everything from financial restructuring to operational improvements, ensuring both immediate recovery and long-term sustainability. Their hands-on experience makes The Distressed Hotel Blueprint an essential resource for those looking to navigate this complex landscape.What The Distressed Hotel Blueprint CoversThe Distressed Hotel Blueprint is structured as an 11-chapter guide, covering a wide range of topics crucial to understanding and managing distressed hotel assets. Key chapters include:• Repositioning Distressed Hotels: This chapter dives into strategies for changing the market positioning of a hotel, whether through renovation, rebranding, or service enhancements.• Bank Workouts for Distressed Hotels: The authors explore how to successfully negotiate with banks and financial institutions to secure better terms, manage debts, and avoid foreclosure.• Financing Options for Distressed Hotels: Finding the right financing solutions is critical. This chapter outlines various financial instruments and approaches available for distressed assets.• Disposition and Sale of Distressed Hotels: When selling is the best option, Nalley and Hricko provide insights into how to maximize value during the sale process.• Receivership for Distressed Hotels: In cases where properties require external management, this chapter explains the role of receivers and how to navigate this legal and financial process.• Asset Management for Distressed Hotels: Focusing on operational efficiency and revenue generation, this section covers how to optimize every facet of a hotel’s performance during times of distress.• Implementing Revenue Management Strategies: Revenue management is key to a hotel’s success, and this chapter offers detailed strategies for boosting revenue, even in a down market.By offering both broad concepts and detailed execution plans, the book ensures that readers have the tools they need to approach any distressed hotel situation confidently. Nalley and Hricko emphasize that while each distressed asset presents unique challenges, there are universal principles that can guide stakeholders to success.Why The Distressed Hotel Blueprint is a Must-ReadThe hospitality industry has faced unprecedented challenges in recent years. Economic downturns, the global pandemic, and shifting market dynamics have left many hotel assets distressed, requiring careful and informed management to recover. The Distressed Hotel Blueprint equips its readers with the knowledge and expertise they need to not only survive in this environment but to thrive and create lasting value. Nalley and Hricko combine decades of hands-on experience in transforming underperforming assets into profitable ventures, making this book an indispensable guide for anyone involved in the hospitality industry.Praise for The Distressed Hotel Blueprint“This book is a game-changer for anyone dealing with distressed hotel properties. Nalley and Hricko provide real, actionable strategies that are both practical and effective.” — [Industry Professional]“The Distressed Hotel Blueprint couldn’t have come at a better time. The hospitality industry needs strong, clear guidance, and this book delivers that and more.” — Bruce DelValleBook AvailabilityThe Distressed Hotel Blueprint will be available in both print and digital formats starting October 1, 2024. The book can be purchased through major online retailers such as Amazon and Barnes and Noble https://shorturl.at/tn5Vd About Guidance Hotel SolutionsGuidance Hotel Solutions is a full-service real estate investment company specializing in distressed hospitality assets. Led by Stephen Nalley and Kent Hricko, the company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including acquisition, disposition, financing, asset management, and consulting. With a deep understanding of the hospitality industry, Guidance Hotel Solutions is dedicated to transforming distressed properties into thriving, profitable ventures.For more information about The Distressed Hotel Blueprint or to schedule an interview with Stephen Nalley or Kent Hricko, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.