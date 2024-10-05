PHILIPPINES, October 5 - Press Release

October 2, 2024 Bong Go provides support to a thousand indigents in Labason, Zamboanga del Norte Senator Christopher "Bong" Go dispatched his Malasakit Team to extend additional support to struggling residents in Labason, Zamboanga del Norte. Highlighting the significance of improving the quality of life for the poor, Go reiterated his dedication to boosting the health and welfare of Filipinos starting from the community level, to help ensure a secure and healthier future for all. During their visit on Monday, September 30, Go's Malasakit Team distributed essential support to 1,000 residents gathered at the Barangay Lopoc covered court, such as snacks, shirts, vitamins, basketballs, and volleyballs. Select recipients also received a bike and shoes for men and women. Through Go's collaboration with Mayor Jelster Ed Quimbo, Vice Mayor Virgilio "Tony" Go, other local officials, and the national government, financial aid was disbursed to each qualified beneficiary. Go commended the efforts of local leaders with whom he collaborated to extend support to needy residents. "Prayoridad ko ang pagsuporta sa pro-poor programs at dapat po ay sikapin ng gobyerno na walang magutom na Pilipino. 'Yan po ang pakiusap ko parati sa kapwa ko lingkod bayan," said Go, who is also dubbed as Mr. Malasakit for his dedication in serving the helpless and the hopeless. Additionally, as the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go emphasized the importance of accessible healthcare services and encouraged residents to take advantage of the Malasakit Centers at Jose Rizal Memorial Hospital in Dapitan City and the Zamboanga del Norte Medical Center in Dipolog City. The centers are designed to assist poor and indigent patients by providing a one-stop shop for medical assistance programs from various government agencies, including the DSWD, Department of Health (DOH), Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO). "Nasa loob na po ng isang kwarto sa ilang mga pampublikong ospital ang apat na ahensya ng gobyerno na may medical assistance programs para hindi na kailangang pumila at bumyahe pa sa iba't ibang opisina para humingi ng tulong pampagamot," cited Go. "Pera naman ng taumbayan 'yan. Ibinabalik lang sa inyo sa pamamagitan ng mabilis at maayos na serbisyo o tulong pampagamot," he added. First established in 2018, the Malasakit Center is a one-stop shop that brings together concerned agencies to provide indigent patients with easy access to medical assistance programs. Currently, the program has established 166 Malasakit Centers nationwide, which have helped more than 15 million Filipinos, according to DOH. It was institutionalized under Republic Act No. 11463, which Go principally sponsored and authored. "Mga kababayan ko, patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos," Go ended.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.